Zambia Police in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt Province have charged and arrested a United Party for National Development councillor for conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed to ZANIS in Ndola that Chilulu ward Councillor Eli Chonga of Masaiti district on the Copperbelt Province was arrested by police.

Ms Katanga said the Councillor Chonga was charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace which occurred on Tuesday this week at 12:00 hours at Chamunda Primary School ground during the launch of the HIV/Aids Counselling and Testing program.

She said the civic leader has since released from custody after paying an admission of guilty fine.

Ms Katanga said Councillor Chonga is the second civic leader to be arrested by Police within a week on the Copperbelt after Chililambombwe deputy mayor Boyd Soko who was arrested for alleged misconduct at the police station.

The Police Commissioner explained that Councillor Soko is alleged to have been in a drunken state when he conducted himself in a disorderly manner at a police station after demanded for the release of a suspect believed to be his relative.

ZANIS reports that Councillor Soko has been charged and released on police bond.