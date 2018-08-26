Nkana on Sunday stunned Green Buffaloes 1-0 away in Lusaka to move one place up into third position on the FAZ Super Division table.

This was a rare win for Kalampa over Buffaloes whom they last beat in 2015.

Striker Idriss Mbombo scored the goal in this Week 30 match in the 19th minute.

Mbombo, who started on the bench had replaced injured compatriot Walter Bwalya, two minutes before scoring.

It was a game in which Nkana sweated for victory at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Sikanze Police Camp.

Nkana now displaces Green Eagles who drew 1-1 at Nkwazi in the lunch-time match at the same venue.

Both Nkana and Eagles have 55 points each but the Wusakile side boasts of a superior goal difference.

Buffaloes stay in second place with 62 points after failing to take advantage of leaders Zesco United’s 1-0 loss at Kabwe Warriors 24 hours earlier.

Zesco have 63 points from 28 matches played.

In other games played on Sunday, revived Red Arrows thumped inconsistent Lusaka Dynamos 2-0 at Nkoloma Stadium courtesy of goals from skipper Bruce Musakanya and Daniel Sibanda.

In Kabwe, Kabwe Youth edged National Assembly 2-1 at Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium.

FAZ Super Division -Week 30

26/08/18

Nkwazi 1-1 Green Eagles

Green Buffaloes 0-1 Nkana

Red Arrows 2-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Kabwe Youth 2-1 National Assembly

25/08/18

Kitwe United 2-1 Buildcon

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Power Dynamos

Napsa Stars 1-0 Zanaco

Kabwe Warriors 1-0 Zesco United

Monze Swallows 2-0 Lumwana Radiants

Nakambala Leopards 1-0 Forest Rangers