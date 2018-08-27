The Three Church Mother Bodies have clarified that they have not hijacked the dialogue process or sidelined the Zambia Centre for Inter-party Dialogue – ZCID.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia -EFZ – Board Chairperson Bishop Paul Mususu says ZCID is still a stakeholder in the process.

Bishop Mususu says the Church Mother Bodies will continue to work and are finalising a framework for the intended National dialogue and reconciliation.

He was speaking on behalf of the Council of Churches in Zambia CCZ and Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops -ZCCB- today during a media briefing at Kapingila House in Lusaka.

Bishop Mususu said the Church’s silence in the process was deliberate and was used to discern, reflect and make consultations with stakeholders which include ZCID.

Bishop Mususu said the Three Church Mother Bodies desire to lay a pre-dialogue foundation that is respected and accepted to key protagonists in the process.

Below is the full press Statement