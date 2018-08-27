Zesco United captain and goalkeeper Jacob Banda says they are not feeling the pressure heading into Tuesday’s must-win 2018 CAF Champions final Group D match against Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia.

Zesco hosts Etoile at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in a match they must win to stand a chance of qualifying to the quarterfinals.

Zesco are third in Group D on 5 points, one behind second placed Primeiro de Agosto of Angola and a further five points adrift of Etoile who qualified with two games in hand.

But Zesco will also be hoping that Agosto and last placed Mbabane Swallows of eSwatini, who have four points, draw on the same date in Angola for them to qualify with a home win in Ndola.

“We just have to win. We don’t know how the other team will play but we just have to work hard and qualify to the second round,” Banda said.

“We have no pressure we playing at home we just have to play the way we play other games.”

The fixture comes after winning their first Group D match a fortnight ago away in eSwatini when they beat Swallows 3-0 to hand themselves a lifeline heading into this weekend’s final league stage matches.

Meanwhile, striker Lazarus Kambole who scored a hat trick against Swallows, and in the first leg loss away in Tunisia on may 16 that Etoile won 2-1, will be the man Zesco will be banking on hopes of a first Group D home win.

Kambole currently has seven goals in the 2018 CAF Champions League in what is turning out to be a great year for him that has seen him also collect six goals for Chipolopolo.