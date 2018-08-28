Coach Stephen Mwansa has declared that Kitwe United’s 2-1 win over Buildcon at the weekend has moved the Buchi Boys closer to safety in the FAZ Super Division.

Mwansa said the Buchi Boys now need just one more win to be sure of surviving relegation.

The home win over Buildcon in Kitwe, moved Chingalika one place up to 11th on the table with 39 points from 30 matches played.

“I want to congratulate the players for the character shown in the game. Coming from a loss, they put in more efforts for us to collect maximum points,” Mwansa said.

With eight matches remaining in the season, Kitwe are 13 points away from relegation as at Week 30.

“The win is important at least we have now collected 39 points. At least we need 40 or maximum 45 points,” he said.

Kitwe have posted 10 wins, nine draws and 11 defeats.

Chingalika are this season playing in the Super Division for the first time in 12 years.