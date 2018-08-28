Nkana supporters are toasting their team’s 1-0 win over Green Buffaloes in Lusaka on Sunday.

This was a rare win for Kalampa over Buffaloes whom they last beat in 2015.

The win at Edwin Imboela moved Nkana one place up to third on the FAZ Super Division table with 55 points from 29 matches.

Several Nkana supporters in Kitwe were on Monday seen donning their team’s replica jerseys especially in the town centre.

“We are very happy to beat Buffaloes for the first time in many years. The win has given us morale as you know Buffaloes have been troubling us,” Proper Shamatutu told Lusaka Times in the Kitwe Town Centre.

“In the past we were holding the Buffaloe on its tail but yesterday we held it by the horns and managed to win. So we are very happy and just enjoying the Buffaloe meat,” another supporter commented.

“We have been waiting for this win. Nkana played well as you know our team is very big,” Chanda Musonda said.

Striker Idriss Mbombo scored the only goal in this Week 30 match two minutes after replacing injured striker Walter Bwalya.