Etoile du Sahel coach Chihed Ellili has pointed out Zesco United weakest points in their 2018 CAF Champions League campaign.

Zesco squandered a 1-0 first half lead to draw 1-1 at home on August 28 to see them fail to qualify for the 2018 CAF Champions League quarterfinals after finishing third in Group D.

It was the third time in three matches that Zesco had thrown away a lead in Group D to subsequently draw or lose a match in the league phase of the 2018 CAF Champions League.

“Like my colleague (Zesco coach George Lwandamina) said maybe they need more experience and maybe more focus,” Ellili said.

“Fitness nor physical or tactical skills are not a problem because they have them all,they were one of the best in this group but they have to work on the mental part of the game that’s all.”