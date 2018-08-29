29th August, 2018

Chief Executive Officer

Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) Plc

Head office

KITWE

Dear Sir/Madam,

RE: DEMAND NOTICE FOR CONTROL OF HAZARDOUS DUST EMISSIONS DISCHARGED FROM TD5 LOCATED IN KITWE WEST

The above captioned matter refers.

We have noted with deep concern that your tailings waste disposal facility, also known as TD5, which is located in Kitwe West Area, has for some time been discharging dust emissions in levels which contravene the environmental control laws.

The facility has now become a hazard, especially to the motorists who drive along Kalulushi-Sabina Road. It discharges ‘sand dunes’ which frequently cause poor visibility for motorists driving along the said road. The ‘sand dunes’ also cause serious air pollution to communities living contiguous to the said facility, particularly marketeers who trade along the said road.

As you are aware, following the expiry in 2015 of environmental indemnities extended to your company, MCM is now bound by the Mines and Minerals Act of 2015 as well as Environmental Management Act of 2011 to control all forms of pollution from TD5, and other facilities.

We now demand that you take immediate remedial action to comply with pollution control provisions failure to which we will have no option but take legal action against MCM.

Please take this as the final warning.

Yours faithfully,

Peter Sinkamba

PARTY PRESIDENT