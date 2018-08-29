UPP leader Savior Chishimba has announced that he has gone a 12 month sabbatical from politics.
Dr Chishimba said he has decided to go on a one year political Sabbatical because the political tension is high.
“Let us love one another and continue to reach out to those in government for the good of all. The country has numerous problems that must be addressed in the spirit of bipartisanship,” Dr Chishimba said.
He added, “The tension in the country is too high. Vitriolic utterances from both sides of the divide (ruling and opposition) are not helpful.”
“Although we tend to wholly blame the governing party in many instances, the language we too use, as opposition leaders, is not civil.”
“Consequently, our good and well intended messages are not taken seriously by the people who are driving the statecraft.”
Dr Chishimba said he may occasionally be available for national duties.
You sound wise, hopefully with no political or personal agenda. Time will tell it all , afterwards.
You do not have stamina my guy,
You have just put the last nail into your political coffin.
I fail to understand what has worn you down.
Surely it can not be the sermons you give while sitting down?
You do not announce “sabbatical” from politics. You do it quietly.
Lungu has been on sabbatical since he came into office. He does very little in his job.
Now Lungu wants to extend it till 2026.
Anyway good luck, and have some rest Sir.
Politics is not for everyone.
You know that you can’t win young man go well don’t come back in to politics or don’t join any party
Insala!
We can give you a job in UPND.
What break? Just say that the loss for Lusaka mayor has confirmed that you are not as popular as you thought you were.
This boy is lost and sick in the head..he thinks he is Jewish and a human rights activist, freedom fighter at the same time.
Use this BREAK to have your head examined at chainama because ififumfumuka mu kanwa kobe, fyumfwikafye ifyabushilu.
There was absolutely no need for your saviour to behave like a Kngaroo by just jumping about and insulting people. You can send home the same point by being sober and articulating your view without malice. Zambia is bigger than all of us. We sencerely hope that your “Sabbatical”break will allow you to think like a man not like a chicken.
Ka appointment kanunkila.
The UPP of Kapwepwe was more progressive than yours. Have a good break.
He does have the right temperament for a leader. I hope its a permanent leave. From experience people who talk too much never deliver.
Savior Chishimba is political comedian like late chama-chakomboka or this Lozi boy, Mulyokela from Chibolya.
You lost your political compass by hastily crawling to the MMD. NOW WALISOBANA. HAVE A MUCH LONGER BREAK.