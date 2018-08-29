UPND Member of Parliament for Mangango Constituency, Naluwa Mweene is dead.

The late Mweene 44, died in a road accident at Itezhi tezhi turn off along Mongu-Lusaka road .

According to a notice from the UPND, the other four passengers who were in the vehicle sustained injuries and have been rushed to Mumbwa District Hospital and are now being attended to.

Mr Mweene, a Primary School Teacher by Profession was elected Member of Parliament with 7,922 votes beating his closest rival Taundi Chiseke of the PF who only managed 3,522 votes.

And the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema posted the following online

Good evening friends

It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of our Member of Parliament for Mangango Constituency, Hon. Naluwa Mwene.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Hon Mwene represented the people in Mangango well and we shall truly miss him.

On behalf of the UPND and indeed my own behalf, please accept my sincere condolences on this tragic loss of a young life.

Our prayers are also with other people who are injured and admitted at Mumbwa hospital.

We wish them a quick recovery.

MHSRIP