UPND Member of Parliament for Mangango Constituency, Naluwa Mweene is dead.
The late Mweene 44, died in a road accident at Itezhi tezhi turn off along Mongu-Lusaka road .
According to a notice from the UPND, the other four passengers who were in the vehicle sustained injuries and have been rushed to Mumbwa District Hospital and are now being attended to.
Mr Mweene, a Primary School Teacher by Profession was elected Member of Parliament with 7,922 votes beating his closest rival Taundi Chiseke of the PF who only managed 3,522 votes.
And the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema posted the following online
Good evening friends
It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of our Member of Parliament for Mangango Constituency, Hon. Naluwa Mwene.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Hon Mwene represented the people in Mangango well and we shall truly miss him.
On behalf of the UPND and indeed my own behalf, please accept my sincere condolences on this tragic loss of a young life.
Our prayers are also with other people who are injured and admitted at Mumbwa hospital.
We wish them a quick recovery.
MHSRIP
WOW MHSRIP THE ANGOLAN MP WAS SO USEFUL , IT SEEMS PF IS SLOWLY SORTING OUT UPND
Heartfelt condolences to the family. But it sounds suspicious to me as well.
It’s indeed a sad day. Let us use the death of the late young MP to unite the nation. Condolences to the mourning family. MHRIP.
I’m not pro UPND but its a sad loss nonetheless . May his soul rest in eternal peace .
Where does pf come in sure? People are living their lives out there, maybe they were drinking & driving. Maybe the vehicle had bad brakes, or bad tyres. Only God knows. But tribalists here are now pounting fingers at pf. How about the claims that your hh’s sacrifices his own party members? Things have not been going well for your party & we all can see. You have problems you tribalists!!!
Don’t politicize the death of someone may his soul rest in eternal peace
Reading from other websites the vehicle had tyre burst and went off the road and hit on the tree as evidenced on the photo. There is nothing political about it.
It is not the time of Chiluba when he was killing other politicians. That monkey it is good he is no more. The deaths of Ngenda, Kaunda’s son, and Tembo were the work of rotting Chiluba.
Alla infwa ilanguka ngaili pamunobe….m not suprised that people are politicizing death….kaili taili pali bena….may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace