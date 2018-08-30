A 17 year old female epileptic patient has drowned while fishing on Lake Mweru in Nchelenge district.
Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed the incident to ZANIS and identified the deceased as Mary Mwape of Chilundika Village in Chief Kambwali’s Chiefdom.
Mr. Chushi said the incident happened on Friday last week around 11:00 hours after the deceased suffered a seizure and fell into the water.
He said the body of the deceased was retrieved by well-wishers and has since been buried.
Mr. Chushi said the Police is considering summoning the deceased’s relatives to learn why they allowed her to go on the lake.
MHSRIP. Sad indeed
You can’t jail family for that. There people in PF cabinet with same issue of chipumpuntu, but we allow them work.
SO sad this is the problem of having a weak OPPOSITION like UPND under HH and Fat albat, if opposition was strong she couldn’t DROWN
How irresponsible can people be?This person should not have been allowed to be near the waters on her own. I remember when I was in primary school at Mambilima what happened to the parents who allowed their mental deficient son to go fishing for tiger and drowned in Luapula River. The parents had to spend some time in cells at Mwense.