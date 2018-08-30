A 17 year old female epileptic patient has drowned while fishing on Lake Mweru in Nchelenge district.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed the incident to ZANIS and identified the deceased as Mary Mwape of Chilundika Village in Chief Kambwali’s Chiefdom.

Mr. Chushi said the incident happened on Friday last week around 11:00 hours after the deceased suffered a seizure and fell into the water.

He said the body of the deceased was retrieved by well-wishers and has since been buried.

Mr. Chushi said the Police is considering summoning the deceased’s relatives to learn why they allowed her to go on the lake.