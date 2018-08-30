Government and its cooperating partners has launched the Legal Help Desks for Lusaka and Kamwala Correctional facilities.

The programme which is funded by the European Union and German under the Legal Empowerment and Enhanced Justice Delivery (PLEED) is meant to help inmates have legal representation.

Speaking during the launch in Lusaka yesterday, Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary, Legislative Drafting Andrew Nkunika said this will help improve delivery of Justice for all.

Mr. Nkunika said the move will ensure that a backlog of cases are dealt with because accused persons will now have legal representation.

He explained that once the accused have a legal representation it will help reduce on the congestion which has overwhelmed correctional facilities.

Mr. Nkunika said the PLEED programme has so far supported the access to legal services and help reduce the numbers of unfinished cases.

He stated that the programme is expected to come to an end in 2020.

Speaking earlier, implementers of the programme Undikumbukire Project Zambia, Sara Larios said they are happy that Zambia has agreed to partner with them.

Ms. Larios said the main aim of the project is to ensure that there is equal access to justice for all and reduce the backlog of cases.

She said the current congestion in correctional facilities is due to some unresolved cases or inmates lacking legal representation.