Shepolopolo will face fellow 2018 Women’s AFCON finalists Cameroon at the 2018 COSAFA Women’s Cup in September in South Africa.

The 2017 COSAFA bronze medalist are in Group B with Cameroon who are one of two guest teams at this tournament including Uganda.

Lesotho and Mozambique complete Group B.

The COSAFA Cup will be held from September 12-22 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Cameroon, Zambia and hosts South Africa will use the tournament to prepare for their Women’s AFCON outing that Ghana will host from November 17 to December 1.