Shepolopolo will face fellow 2018 Women’s AFCON finalists Cameroon at the 2018 COSAFA Women’s Cup in September in South Africa.
The 2017 COSAFA bronze medalist are in Group B with Cameroon who are one of two guest teams at this tournament including Uganda.
Lesotho and Mozambique complete Group B.
The COSAFA Cup will be held from September 12-22 in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Cameroon, Zambia and hosts South Africa will use the tournament to prepare for their Women’s AFCON outing that Ghana will host from November 17 to December 1.
Can someone tell the one that coined shepolopolo that he is extremely wrong.There is no such word in Zambia . Chipolopolo is a bullet. and there is no opposite word for it.Can the word impolopolo suffice? CHIPOLOPOLO =mens’ national team, IMPOLOPOLO= ladies’ national team. SHEPOLOPOLO is unzambian.