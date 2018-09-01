Green Eagles have won their petition over their exclusion from the 2018 Barclays Cup.

Eagles were unceremoniously bumped off the top six list and replaced by Lusaka Dynamos who had failed to qualify despite accrusing 30 points from their allotted opening 19 games.

Eagles accrued 32 points by Week 19.

A FAZ Ad Hoc Committee constituted to hear Eagles’ petition, reinstated the Choma side,based on a ten-year precedent that required team’s with outstanding matches to fulfil their rescheduled fixtures before the cut-off date to determine their participation.

The committee also stated in its findings that copies of the tournament rules were not in print following an unsuccessful attempt to source a hard copy of the competitions regulations.

It also stated in its findings that all club’s be availed a copy of the tournament rules before kickoff of the 2019 season.

And so, Eagles qualify and will face 2015 champions Green Buffaloes in the last eight on September 29.

Eagles return to the competition for the first time since 2013 when they made a quarterfinal exit to Zesco United 4-2 on post-match penalties after 1-1 draw.