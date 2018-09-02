Nkana are now three points away from the top of the FAZ Super Division after thumping Kabwe Youth 3-1 at home in Kitwe on Sunday.

Striker Idriss Mbombo scored a hat-trick in this Week 31 match at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile as Nkana moved to 61 points after playing 31 matches.

Mbombo put Nkana in front after 34 minutes when heading in Kelvin Mubanga’s cross from inside the box.

The Congolese striker doubled Nkana’s lead with another header in the 73rd minute before the Kabwe side pulled one back three minutes later through George Quarshie.

Mbombo completed his hat-trick in the 89th minute when converting from the spot after being brought down in the box.

The awarding of the late penalty did not go down well with Kabwe Youth who protested the decision.

Central defender Simon Nkandu in protest pushed referee Evans Mulenga to the ground before he was shown a straight red for violent conduct.

Kabwe coach Chewe Mulenga was also sent to the stands for his involvement in incident as he had invaded the pitch.

The Kabwe side remain third from the bottom with 25 points from 31 matches played.