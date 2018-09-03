Zambian FIFA Referee Janny Sikazwe says he is yet to decide whether to take up the position of Technical Director at Football Association of Zambia or not.
Sikazwe said he will soon inform the nation on his decision.He was speaking to ZNBC Sport in a telephone interview.
He is aware that many people want to find out his response regarding the appointment.
Last week, The FAZ Executive Members appointed Sikazwe as FAZ Technical Director Subject to secondment by his employer.
FAZ also appointed Adrian Kashala as General Secretary which was effective September 1, 2018.
[ZNBC]
Loading...
My advise to you Janny, let that appointment be on part time. As a Ministry of General Education worker there are more benefits. I should think twice or else you may regret if you make a wrong decision based on the title because that appointment does not guarantee you job security.
Mr. Sikazwe, please never accept that appointment. Being part of the confused and corrupt FAZ will just bring down your hard earned Respect in international football circles. Whether you like it or not, your name will at one time be linked or implicated in dirty activities at FAZ. By the time you are cleared as innocent, your name will have been dented.
Stick to what you know best Janny.
Janny you have done well so far..please stay in your lane and don’t get distracted by some of these sugar coated appointments.FAZ at the present moment has so many issues which are in bad taste, such that it would be very risky of you to jump on that bandwagon.You have earned yourself a lot of honor and respect through your hard work and all this can be lost in just a blink of an eye if you decide to make a wrong move.
please heed.