The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(CCPC) has warned all schools that are in the tendency of tying fees to the purchase of uniforms and books and other activities that have no direct link to education.

The Commission says it is aware that some schools have been forcing pupils to purchase uniforms, exercise books and other items from the schools or PTA shops, failure to which pupils are removed from class.

CCPC Public Relations Officer Namukolo Kasumpa says the commission will not hesitate to impose appropriate penalties on any person who violates the Competition and Consumer Protection Act number 24 of 2010.

She says the commission is concerned with the growing tendency by schools to tie school fees for tuition to other activities that have no direct link to education.

Ms. Kasumpa says this conduct disadvantages the public and constitutes unfair contract terms.

She said this also distorts the competition landscape among the players in the provision of school requirements.

Ms. Kasumpa said the commission recognizes the need for schools to undertake projects and raise funds but is against the practice of tying the school fees or places and attendance of class to the purchase of school requirements directly from the school.

She has since advised all schools to desist from this act as it is not linked to education in anyway.

[ZNBC]