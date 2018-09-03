The opposition UPND has challenged the PF Government to leave the University of Zambia (UNZA) and Coppebelt universities graduates alone on student loans.
And the UPND has promised to cancel all students loans when it forms government.
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said the PF should apply austerity measures on the graduates as well as for imposing a job freeze.
Mr Katuka said instead, government should let the PF ministers who remained in office illegally pay back the money .
“Where do they think the poor youths will get money from when government has imposed a job freeze. The First Lady, Esther Lungu can afford tuition fees under distance learning at UNZA but the majority youths cannot because the PF have caused poverty by failing to create the jobs they promised the youths,” Mr Katuta said.
He said Ministers and PF MPs can also afford to take their children abroad to expensive universities yet poor Zambians have no money to pay for their children at local universities.
“Let Edgar Lungu stop unnecessary journeys and save the money he is using for travelling with his entourage to sponsor poor students. Lungu over borrowed money from everywhere and abused it. We warned them against borrowing for wrong purposes, they did not listen. Most of the PF surrogates called us bitter, now they will eat their bitter pill of Kaloba, balalipila.”
“For us in the UPND, education is an investment and not a cost as the PF takes it. When we are given a mandate, we shall ensure we cancel all the loans the PF are giving students. We shall ensure we offset all those loans the students have obtained. We shall provide free education. Lungu has no vision for this country. Am sure Zambians have now proven that.”
He said President Lungu and his Ministers should have morality.
“Why would a responsible leader want the poor people to pay when his corrupt government is abusing public funds. Ministers who remained in office illegally have not paid even after the court made a ruling. We would like to urge the graduates from these two universities never to pay the said loans,” he said.
“Why does Lungu want poor jobless youths to pay when his own Ministers have refused to pay what they illegally obtained from the people of Zambia? This is not fair. We must have a human heart.”
Ba Katuka….ati “When we form govt” kikikikikiki…… You can build universities in DUDUMWEZI where you will charge nothing Sir. Do not mislead us into temptation.
What message is this party sending? That it is ok to default on debt? One of these graduates might become President one day. This is why Lungu is irresponsible with borrowed money.
However, everything else this party is saying is true regarding the plunder and abuse of office by Lungu.
Mmmmh! Iyi yeve mwachita over ba UPND. Memories of Sata promising money in people’s pockets within 90 days of being voted into office are still fresh. “Once beaten, twice shy” as the adage goes!
And you think UPND with such shallow minded leaders such as Kainde,Katuka,Nkombo can form Govnt in 2021?kkkkkkkkk……dream on!!!Parliament passed that bill under Levy Mwanawasa in 2004 and many UPND MPs such as Jack Mwiimbu,the same Katuka were in support.So what has changed now?These are loans to benefit others and Govnt can only collect the money from those in employment-simple!!!UPND IS INDEED A CURSED PARTY!!THEY THINK ZAMBIANS ARE GULLIBLE-COME ON GUYS YOU CAN DO BETTER!!!Dont mix up issues with ministers saga or loans for other projects,no!!This is why you are called bitter creatures because you are fast to react to every issue before getting the views of majority Zambians!!!ON THIS ONE-UPND IS 100% WRONG JUST LIKE IN MANY ISSUES!!!
UPND keeps on doing same wrong things but hope…
So these clowns want UNZa and CBU students to use our tax payers money for free and not pay back. This is the same nonsense that destroyed Zambia Airways and ZCBC.
All loans whether at university or elsewhere need to be repaid so that others can also enjoy the same facility.
UPND…. clutching at straws!
What a dull SG! He keeps quiet when he should say something and says the wrong things when he opens his mouth. Mr. Katuka please compare your notes with Peter Sinkamba before you speak. Student Loans is an issue you can criticize without bringing in First Lady, minister’s payment or whatever else you said…Be Smart!
I think let us not politicise the issue…..let us be responsible to pay back these loans..so that we can create a revolving fund for other students to benefit…..Even wen UPND will be in power..the system should ccontinue…….So let us pay back the these. loans…its not about PF govt…its putting these loan issues in the system..
Continue…..
UPND keeps on doing same wrong things but hope for different results doing elections-shame!!
Recall,they deceived themselves in 2016 that due to daily load shedding,weak kwacha,high mealie meal prices,high fuel price,loss of jobs at the mines,etc,MAJORITY ZAMBIANS IN URBAN AREAS WILL VOTE FOR HH-alas THE OPPOSITE HAPPENED!!!just recently,UPND said nobody can vote for a Miles Sampa because vendors were removed from the streets by PF Govnt.little did UPND know that many people are in support of Govnt by removing vendors from our streets-MILES SAMPA WON!!Am sure even on this loan issue,UPND is on offside-but lets wait and see!!!
There is a point…..why should poor jobless students payback loans when ministers refusing to back illigal pays as ordered by courts ?
And look at lungus last begging trip to china on a chartered plane with a party of about 20 useless ministers …..
Spot on UPND…..
Th definition of bursary is as follows:an amount of money given to a person by an organization, such as a university, to pay for them to study. This definition does not mention that its a loan meant to pay back! How then are we going to start deducting from those who benefited from it? Lets go back to the drawing board and probably start giving students loans and make students sign to that effect.
A bursary is a lump of cash that’s awarded to students based on the financial support they can get from their parents. It works on a sliding scale, meaning students whose parents earn below a certain threshold will be entitled to receive more money than someone’s whose parents earn above it.A bursary will come directly from your SPONSOR(In this case the government ie GRZ) and the great news is…
You are looking but you have no eyes, who says these chaps are paying back bursaries.Read the article again mambala iwe!
Contd….. and the great news is that you won’t have to pay it back. Period!!
Under an industrious, vibrant and responsible government, free education at higher level especially at UNZA and CBU can be actualized. It is the massive debt trap we are entangled in, corruption, abuse and misappropriations of public funds and poor accountability that are the causal factors of the challenges we are experiencing. Lavish vehicles, addictive global touring by our leaders, etc are the root causes. The good news is that these a man made hence they can be addressed, the bad news is that not under PF.
@JUST LOOKING:please dont just comment from without.Govnt stopped providing BURSARY in 2004 and introduced student loans under Levy Mwanawasa.Almost all MPs including these bantustan UPND MPs passed that bill in 2003 or 2004.So PF Govnt is just trying to implement this,so it has nothing to do with other loans or ministers saga!!UPND THINK THEY ARE SMART BUT IN THE END LOOK VERY FO0LISH!!!!Let them ask the students who entered public universities from 2004 to date if they dont know this issue.Us who entered the universities before 2003 were luck ones because we got a grant or bursary (not payable)!!!