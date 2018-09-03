The opposition UPND has challenged the PF Government to leave the University of Zambia (UNZA) and Coppebelt universities graduates alone on student loans.

And the UPND has promised to cancel all students loans when it forms government.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said the PF should apply austerity measures on the graduates as well as for imposing a job freeze.

Mr Katuka said instead, government should let the PF ministers who remained in office illegally pay back the money .

“Where do they think the poor youths will get money from when government has imposed a job freeze. The First Lady, Esther Lungu can afford tuition fees under distance learning at UNZA but the majority youths cannot because the PF have caused poverty by failing to create the jobs they promised the youths,” Mr Katuta said.

He said Ministers and PF MPs can also afford to take their children abroad to expensive universities yet poor Zambians have no money to pay for their children at local universities.

“Let Edgar Lungu stop unnecessary journeys and save the money he is using for travelling with his entourage to sponsor poor students. Lungu over borrowed money from everywhere and abused it. We warned them against borrowing for wrong purposes, they did not listen. Most of the PF surrogates called us bitter, now they will eat their bitter pill of Kaloba, balalipila.”

“For us in the UPND, education is an investment and not a cost as the PF takes it. When we are given a mandate, we shall ensure we cancel all the loans the PF are giving students. We shall ensure we offset all those loans the students have obtained. We shall provide free education. Lungu has no vision for this country. Am sure Zambians have now proven that.”

He said President Lungu and his Ministers should have morality.

“Why would a responsible leader want the poor people to pay when his corrupt government is abusing public funds. Ministers who remained in office illegally have not paid even after the court made a ruling. We would like to urge the graduates from these two universities never to pay the said loans,” he said.

“Why does Lungu want poor jobless youths to pay when his own Ministers have refused to pay what they illegally obtained from the people of Zambia? This is not fair. We must have a human heart.”