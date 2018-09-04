Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has lifted the power restriction which was imposed on Konkola Copper Mines over payments.

The move comes following a fruitful discussion with the mining company.

KCM Manager Public Relations and Communications Shapi Shachinda says power has been restored to the Nchanga smelter and concentrators which have now returned to normal operations and ramping up production.

Mr. Shachinda says the company is fully focusing on achieving its production target of more than 400 tonnes per day in a safe manner despite the setbacks experienced in the past few days.

He told ZNBC News in a statement today that measures have been put in place to ensure the operation teams catch up with lost production.

Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- is one of the largest copper producers, with mining operations in Chingola, Chililabombwe, Kitwe and Nampundwe.

KCM is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources plc in which ZCCM-IH holds a significant shareholding of 20.6 percent.