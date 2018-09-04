

Government is projecting to collect 12 million Kwacha by December this year from loan recoveries owed by 4,000 former students of three public universities.

The estimated 4-thousand students currently employed by government are from the University of Zambia – UNZA, Copperbelt and Robert Makasa Universities.

Higher education loans and scholarships director Ireen Chirwa says her department is approaching employers starting with government and quasi government institutions regarding the recoveries.

Mrs. Chirwa has told ZNBC News that those in the informal sector will be traced using various agencies like the Zambia Revenue Authority -ZRA-.

She says those outside the country will be found using the immigration department while those running entrepreneurial firms will be tracked through Patents and Companies Registration Agency-PACRA- using national identifies like the National Registration Cars and bank details.

Mrs. Chirwa says ex-students in the diaspora will be required to approach various Zambian missions dotted all over the world.

She has since appealed for goodwill and cooperation from the ex-students of the targeted universities.

Mrs. Chirwa further says loans owed by the deceased ex-students will be treated as bad ones.

The recoveries are scheduled to start this September month end.