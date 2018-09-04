Vice President, Inonge Wina says government will ensure that people in the rural areas have access to Television satellites.

Mrs Wina said this will be undertaken under the Village Television programme which government has embarked on with support from Topstar.

Speaking upon arrival at Mongu Airport on a three day working visit in Western Province, the Vice President said the programme targets areas which do not access to electricity.

Mrs. Wina stated that she also launch three village Television satellites during her visit to the province.

And Provincial Patriotic Front (PF) Chairman, Charles Mututwa commended government on plans to continue with works on the different road projects which stalled especially the Katunda-Lukulu road.

Mr. Mututwa said the projects will create employment opportunities for the local people and boost trade in the area.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mututwa assured that Patriotic Front (PF) will win the two by-elections for Shikombwe and Mabili wards scheduled to take place on September 6, 2018.

The Vice President was welcomed by Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, Western Province Permanent Secretary, Sibanze Simuchoba, Sioma Member of Parliament Mbololwa Subulwa and Heads of government departments.

Meanwile, Acting President Inonge Wina says she expects the Zambia National Soccer Team to beat Namibia in the forthcoming football match.

Ms. Wina urged the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to raise the game and uphold international standards if Zambia is to remain competitive in the world of soccer.

She said football is a source of unity in Zambia and urged the Chipolopolo Boys to work hard so as to meet the expectations of the

soccer fans.

The Acting Head of State said this in Lusaka when FAZ President Andrew Kamanga called on her at her office.

“I expect nothing less than a win in the Saturday CHAN engagement against Namibia,” Mrs. Wina said.

And FAZ President Andrew Kamanga disclosed that the association is decentralizing its activities to all parts of the country especially

in learning institutions dotted around Zambia through the Ministry of Education.

Kamanga adds that a programme has been planned for those not in schools through their respective Members of Parliament in order to cater for everyone.

The FAZ President who also highlighted the challenges the association is faced with was accompanied by the Acting Secretary General, Adrian Kashala and FAZ Associate Member, Chomba Kaoma.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice President, Stephen Mwansa.

The Chipolopolo Boys are currently camped in South Africa in readiness for the clash on September 8th against the ‘Brave Warriors’ for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.