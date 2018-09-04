Six people are nursing serious injuries at Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital after their vehicle was involved in an accident along Mpika-Kasama road.

The accident happened after the driver of a Mitsubishi Pajero failed to give way to an ambulance which was rushing a patient to Micheal Chilufya Sata Hospital.

Zanis reports that Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Chola Katanga has confirmed the accident which happened in Chitulika area.

Mr. Katanga said the Ambulance hit onto the rear part of the Pajero which was turning right.

He said the accident involved Micheal Sikalangwe 42, of Location Compound who was driving the ambulance and Lydia Muma, 35 also of Location Compound who was driving a Mitsubishi Pajero.

Mr. Katanga said the driver of the ambulance escaped unhurt while his passengers sustained body injuries and are admitted in hospital.

He identified the accident victims as Roseria Mwaba 35, Geoffrey Kaluba 44, Priscovia Mulenga 16, Memory Lesho 39 and Anneta Mwaba 59 all of Mpika.

The Police Commissioner said that the Mini Pajero had no passengers on board but was carrying several empty 10 liters cooking oil containers in the back seat.

Mr. Katanga added that the driver of the Mitsubishi Pajero also sustained body injuries and is also admitted to the same hospital.

He said the Toyota Land cruiser ambulance has incurred a damaged front part while the Mitsubishi Pajero Mini has an extensively damaged rear part