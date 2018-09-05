Government with support from the Global Fund has invested four million dollars in the construction of two medical store hubs in Western and North Western provinces.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says construction of medical hubs in Mongu and Kabompo is expected to start in the next few weeks.

He says this will improve efficiency on the supply of medical supplies in the two provinces.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that the contractor engaged to construct 74 health posts in North western province, Jaguar overseas is already in the country and will finish the works within 18 months.

The Minister of Health was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu at his office.

And Mr. Mubukwanu said the massive infrastructure development that the government has embarked on has changed the face of the province.