The Constitutional Court has received a letter from a citizen who has demanded that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema be cited for contempt of court.

Mr. HENRY Chilombo recently asked the court to cite Mr. Hichilema for contempt of court for allegedly calling some constitutional Court judges corrupt.

In his letter addressed to the Constitutional Court President HILDA Chibomba, Mr. Chilombo said Mr. Hichilema should be given an opportunity in court to substantiate his claims.

He stated that if nothing is done, the alleged statement which was attributed to Mr. Hichilemawill make people lose confidence in the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court President Justice Chibomba has acknowledged receipt of the letter from Mr. Chilombo.

This is according to a letter dated 3rd September 2018 under the Head “Scandalising of Constitutional court Judges” by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

Last month Acting Chief Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa observed that the accusation on three Constitutional Court Judges by Mr. Hichilema did not need an inquiry because evidence is already there.

Justice Mwanamwambwa said the evidence is documented in form of a report of utterances by the named culprit.

Last year, Mr. Hichilema at a media briefing at his residence in New Kasama accused Constitutional Court Justices Mungeni Mulenga, Palan Mulonda and Annie Sitali of being corrupt and later accused them whilst in South Africa of being under the control of the President for dismissing his presidential election petition.