The Constitutional Court has received a letter from a citizen who has demanded that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema be cited for contempt of court.
Mr. HENRY Chilombo recently asked the court to cite Mr. Hichilema for contempt of court for allegedly calling some constitutional Court judges corrupt.
In his letter addressed to the Constitutional Court President HILDA Chibomba, Mr. Chilombo said Mr. Hichilema should be given an opportunity in court to substantiate his claims.
He stated that if nothing is done, the alleged statement which was attributed to Mr. Hichilemawill make people lose confidence in the Constitutional Court.
The Constitutional Court President Justice Chibomba has acknowledged receipt of the letter from Mr. Chilombo.
This is according to a letter dated 3rd September 2018 under the Head “Scandalising of Constitutional court Judges” by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.
Last month Acting Chief Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa observed that the accusation on three Constitutional Court Judges by Mr. Hichilema did not need an inquiry because evidence is already there.
Justice Mwanamwambwa said the evidence is documented in form of a report of utterances by the named culprit.
Last year, Mr. Hichilema at a media briefing at his residence in New Kasama accused Constitutional Court Justices Mungeni Mulenga, Palan Mulonda and Annie Sitali of being corrupt and later accused them whilst in South Africa of being under the control of the President for dismissing his presidential election petition.
WHAT A CIRCUS !!! THE PF CANNOT STAND HH’S POPULARITY THEY WILL DO ANYTHING TO PUT HIM IN PRISON. WHY HAS THIS PERSON LAID A CHARGE AGAINST LUNGU AND HIS ROAD CONTRACTORS WHO ARE BUILDING A HOUSE FOR HIM IS SWAZILAND. WHY HASNT HE LAID A CHARGE AGAINST PEOPLE WHO PURCHASED FIRE TRUCKS AT INFLATED PRICES. WHY ISNT HE LAYING A CHARGE AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT DEMANDING TOS HOW THE CITIZENS OF ZAMBIA HOW 16 BILLION HAS BEEN SPENT ON INFRASTURCTURE AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS WHEN OUR ROADS ARE FALLING APART !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I believe you are at liberty to take evidence about fire trucks, Swaziland contractors etc. the same way Chilombo has.
Systems become less relevant when they begin to focus on individuals. Mr Chilombo has not done anything wrong in writing. What is at test here is how system(s) deals with these matters. As it stands is seems the systems are focusing on HH which is unfortunate. Zambia is bigger than any individual.
Is this an attempt to get Zambia Concourt to re-hear the HH and GBM Petition? Why did the Concourt Judges illegally dismiss the Petition without Hearing it and Passing a Verdict? In Kenya the Supreme Court heard the Odinga Petition and passed a Verdict. Recently Zimbabwe Concourt heard Chamisa’s Petition and passed a Verdict. Why didn’t Zambia Concourt Judges refuse to Hear the Petition and then pass a Judgement? Justice Delivery is far more important than time Technicalities. The 3 Musketeer Concourt Judges were bribed to “dismiss” the Petition. Following the successful hearing of the Chamisa Petition in Zimbabwe Concourt Lungu is desperate to have the HH and GBM Petition resolved while he is still in office. Should Lungu leave office this Petition and other related illegalities will…
Odinga and Chamisa presented evidence for the judges to look at and pass a verdict. hh served the respondent after 1 week, he didn’t present any evidence for judges to look at. That’s the big difference. As you have quoted “…The 3 Musketeer Concourt Judges were bribed to “dismiss” the petition…” as said by hh in a public press conference, HE MUST NOW PROVE THOSE ALLEGATIONS.
A clear case of harassment by a frightened administration that is reeking in corruption, scared they will be brought to account for all the rot when they come out of government.