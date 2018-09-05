World Health Organisation (WHO) has placed Zambia among countries at risk of the Ebola disease outbreak.

This is due to Zambia’s porous borders shared with countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that has recorded cases of Ebola disease.

WHO Country Representative Nathan Bakyaita said that there was need for the country to be on high alert, adding that was the reason the WHO had partnered with Zambia to help prevent any eventuality.

The WHO representative said this when Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and North western province minister Naheniel Mubukwanu visited the centre were the Ebola rapid response preparedness team is being trained on handling any Ebola related cases.

And Dr. Chilufya has implored the public and health personnel in North Western Province to remain alert and report any suspected Ebola outbreak in the area because North western is a border province with the DRC where the disease has been detected.

The minister also assured the people in all border areas with the DRC not to panic over Ebola outbreak in Congo as his ministry is ready for any outbreak of the disease.

And Mr. Mubukwanu has urged the people to be on high alert and report any suspected Ebola cases in the area.