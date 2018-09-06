Aerosoul Limited presents: the Official HD Music Video for the “I Am” Global Collaboration — shot on location in 8 countries; connecting us through rap music and Hip Hop culture across Africa and the Diaspora

The video which was in the making the past 2 years stars, Maka (Nigeria), Modenine(Nigeria), Five Steez (Jamaica), Holstar (Zambia), Third Eye (Malawi), Wakazi (Tanzania), The Assembly (South Africa) and AWKWORD (USA) plus the Coolest Youth in the Hudson Valley, NY.

The songs was produced by Teck Zilla from Canada.