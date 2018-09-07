The Swedish Government says it has aligned itself to Zambia’s Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) in achieving broader development objectives.

Swedish Embassy Head of Development Co-operation, Karin Sverkin notes that the plan is effective, inclusive participatory, accountable, transparent and leads to good governance.

Ms. Sverkin said this in Lusaka today during the signing ceremony of K48.9 million grant to support the civil society organizations (CSOs) in Zambia through the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) and Action Aid Zambia.

The grant is meant to strengthen the effectiveness of the civil society in promoting good governance and increase citizens awareness and human rights in the country.

The Envoy challenged the beneficiaries of the grant to use the funds prudently by being transparent and accountable.

And Action Aid Zambia Board Chairperson, Aretha Mwale paid tribute to the Swedish Government for aiding CSOs in areas of civic participation, youths and women rights, humanitarian and emergencies.

Ms. Mwale disclosed that the grant has renewed CSOs’ commitment towards social justice, gender equity and poverty eradication in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Action Aid Country Manager, Nalucha Ziba disclosed that the organisation has expanded its services in selected districts of Muchinga, Northern and Western Provinces respectively.

Ms. Ziba said this is in line with the four-year strategic plan (2018-2022) which prioritizes empowering women, girls and the youths, civic participation, accountability and gender equality.