Government has said that it is happy with compliance levels of contractors regarding the 20 percent sub-contracting law of local contractors.

Speaking during a tour of construction works at Lusaka’s Specialized hospital and Maina Soko military hospital in Lusaka, Ministry of housing and Infrastructure development permanent secretary Charles Mushota said that government was happy that contractors are buying into the concept.

Mr. Mushota said that government is also happy that contractors are also sourcing materials like steel and cement locally.

And Mr. Mushota said the multi-million health facilities will go a long way in the provision of specialized health services to Zambians.

And Lusaka specialized hospital resident clerk of works Harkins Chama said the works are at 18 percent and that the project is expected to be completed ahead of schedule.

Mr. Chama said the hospital will have enough bed space to accommodate even those from outside town