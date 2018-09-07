Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has challenged Information Communication Technologies (ICT) experts to propose workable solutions that should readily support economic growth.

Dr. Hamukale said that government continues to prioritise the development of the ICT sector in and has taken steps to transform Zambia into a modern society.

Dr. Hamukale said that ICTs should be used to attain social progress through harnessing of various resources including tourism.

Dr. Hamukale has also appealed to corporate entities to donate computers to rural schools to enhance computer literacy.

The Minister said this when he officially closed the 2018 Login Summit at the Avani Hotel in Livingstone.

The Login Summit which seeks to foster a network of professionals, business and technology solutions for development opened on Monday attracting several ICT experts from around the world.