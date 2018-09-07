FAZ president Andrew Kamanga is wishing Chipolopolo all the best in Saturdays 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier against Namibia.

Namibia and Zambia clash on match-day-two of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers without a win or point in Group K following similar 1-0 away and home defeats to Guinea Bissau and Mozambique respectively in June 2017.

Saturdays match will also mark Sven Vandenbroek’s first days on the job as Chipolopolo coach since he replaced Nyirenda Wedson Nyirenda in July.

And one of the Belgians first acts was to recall some high profile veterans like the DR Cong- based midfield duo of Nathan Sinkala and Rainford Kalaba of TP Mazembe who were banished from the team by Nyirenda over the last 20 months.

“The challenge before us is quiet huge and significant. An outright victory against the Brave Warriors will rekindle our hopes of getting to Cameroon. We have witnessed some new developments at national team level with the appointment of a new national team head coach,” Kamanga said.

“This will be Mr. Sven Vandenbroek’s first game as Zambia national team head coach. I wish to take this opportunity to wish him the best of luck.

“There have been further developments on the pitch too. Our new coach has extended an olive branch to a lot of players in the spirit of giving everyone an equal opportunity. It is our hope that these developments will lead to positive results.

“I wish to appeal to everyone selected to take advantage of this opportunity and prove their worth to the coach, above all the nation.

“We are hoping to put behind the disappointment of missing out at the 2017 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

“It is our belief that we will be among Africa’s finest in Cameroon for the 2019 edition to reclaim our place among the continent’s top sides.

“We believe in your determination and pride to represent Mother Zambia through the highest and lowest moments.

“May I take this opportunity to thank the FAZ Patron, His Excellency, the Republican President, and Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu for his unwavering support towards the national team.”