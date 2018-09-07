LifestylePhoto Gallery PF government visit to China in Pictures September 7, 2018 3 448 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1. President Lungu shaking hands with Chinese president, Xi Jinping 2. President Lungu shaking hands with Chinese president, Xi Jinping 3. First Lady Esther Lungu with China First Lady Peng Liyuan and other First Ladies during a meeting on HIVAIDS Prevention 4. First Lady Esther Lungu with China First Lady Peng Liyuan and other First Ladies during a meeting on HIVAIDS Prevention and Advocacy 5. First Lady Esther Lungu with China First Lady Peng Liyuan and other First Ladies during a meeting on HIVAIDS Prevention 6. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) being welcomed by President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping at the Great Peoples Hall in Beijing,China on Saturday,September 1,,2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018 7. Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji (centre) signs protocol on Export of Honey with Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie (left) at the Great Peoples Hall in Beijing,China on Saturday,September 1,,2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018 8. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu during a tour of Huawei Head office 9. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu with Huawei Senior vice-president Li Da Feng during a live video Conference 10. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu receives a gift from Huawei Senior vice-president Li Da Feng on arrival at at Huawei Head office in Beijing, China 11. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu receives a gift from Huawei Senior vice-president Li Da Feng on arrival at at Huawei Head office in Beijing, China 12. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu with Huawei Senior vice-president Li Da Feng during a tour of Huawei Head office 13. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu with Huawei Senior vice-president Li Da Feng during a tour of Huawei Head office 14. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe, Communications and Transport Minister Brian Mushimba and Huawei Senior vice-president Li Da Feng 15. President Lungu with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other African Head’s of State after the opening Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 16. President Lungu with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other African Head’s of State shortly before the opening Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 17. President Lungu with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the greeting Ceremony shortly before the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 18. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (centre) accompanied by other African Leaders arrives for the official opening of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, China on Monday, September 3,2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018 19. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and First Lady join other leaders in a group photo during the official opening of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, China on Monday, September 3, 2018. PICTURE BY THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE ©2018 20. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (second from left) walks with Lu Qi Communist Party of China Jiangxi Provincial Committee Secretary in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018 21. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (centre) accompanied by Mines and Mineral Development Minister Richard Musukwa and Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji listens to Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited, Executive Director Wang Bo (left) during the tour of the company in Nanchang, China on Thursday, September 6, 2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018 22. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (second from left) leaves Jiangxi Qianhu State Guesthouse for Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited in Nanchang, China on Thursday, September 6, 2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018 23. 4. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (second from left) leaves Jiangxi Qianhu State Guesthouse for Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited in Nanchang, China on Thursday, September 6, 2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018 24. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (second from right) listens to Wang Bo (right) Executive Director Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited in Nanchang, China on Thursday, September 6, 2018 during the tour of the company. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018 25. 4. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (second from left) leaves Jiangxi Qianhu State Guesthouse for Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited in Nanchang, China on Thursday, September 6, 2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018 26. 3. Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone (left) signs the Memomrandum of Understanding with Acting Governor of Jiangxi Province Yi Lianhoang (right) on the twinning of Muchinga Province and Jianggxi Province in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China on Wednesday, September 5,2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018 27. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (centre) witnesses the signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Muchinga Province and Jiangxi Province by Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone (left) and Acting Governor of Jiangxi Province Yi Lianhoang in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China on Wednesday, September 5,2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018 28. Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone (left) exchanging documents with Acting Governor of Jiangxi Province Yi Lianhoang (right) after signing the Memorandum of Understanding on the twinning of Muchinga Province and Jianggxi Province in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China on Wednesday, September 5,2018. Zambian Ministers Visit to StarTimes 30. Zambian Ministers Visit to StarTimes 31. President Edgar Lungu being welcomed by Vice President Inonge Wina on arrival from China at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport 32. President Edgar Lungu being welcomed by Vice President Inonge Wina on arrival from China at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport
The title is bad, why PF government and not Zambian government? Image damaging continues.
People are not interested in PF government.
I think it is jealousy Hagain! What do you think? People are not interested in a Tribal H-organisation also called the COALITION OF THE WICKED or UPND.
Wina camubaba Hagain. Hazaventa na high blood pressure na jealous Hagain.