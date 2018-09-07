Police on the Copperbelt have summoned Bahati Patriotic Front (PF) member of parliament Harry Kalaba to appear before the division headquarters on September 11 at 10:00 hours.

According to a call out issued by the Copperbelt Division Criminal Investigations officer and delivered to Kalaba today, the former Foreign Affairs Minister is expected to appear before them without fail.

And The Democratic Party has won the court case in which it had sought for judicial review in a matter where the party had been deregistered by the Chief Registrar of Societies Madam Mhende.

High Court Judge Sharon Newa has since directed the Registrar of Societies to issue the party with a duplicate certificate of registration.

In this case, the Democratic Party, through its national secretary Precious Ntambu, commenced judicial review proceedings challenging the registrar’s decision to cancel registration of the party, arguing that it was illegal.

The Registrar deregistered DP on June 6, this year, on grounds that it had not addressed the issue of why it should not be cancelled.

But delivering judgement on Thursday, Justice Sharon Newa said the decision to cancel the registration of the party was illegal, irrational and procedurally improper.

“In this case, not only was the Registrar of Societies decision to cancel the registration of the applicant as a political party illegal, it was also irrational, unreasonable and procedurally improper and I declare so, and the applicant succeeds. I accordingly quash the registrar’s decision and direct the registrar of societies to issue the Democratic Party with a duplicate certificate of registration. The applicant is also awarded costs to be taxed in default of agreement, leave to apply is granted,” said judge Newa.

And DP Spokesperson Judith Kabemba says “the party wishes to thank its members across the country, our sympathizers and the nation at large for your resilience, endurance and determination that you have demonstrated through out the struggle.”

“Your ability to stand firm and not grow weary has again demonstrated that Zambia needs and is ready for change and that change is the Democratic Party,” Mrs Kabemba said.

“Further , we wish to advice our leaders in the structures all across the country and members to go flat out and begin the national wide mobilization which the party had earlier embarked on before being unceremoniously and unfairly disturbed.”

She said the party believes that the time that the party has lost in this process will surely be recovered soon because Zambia needs change and that change is what is going to give the party a platform.

“Let me state that the nation will be availed with the full judgment of the court. The party will further advice it’s members soonest on other activities that will be lined up,” she said.