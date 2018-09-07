President Lungu has arrived back home after concluding his working visit to China where he attended the China Africa forum and visited a number of Chinese firms.
President was met on arrival by the Vice President Ms Inonge Wina and other Government officials.
On His last day the president toured China’s largest integrated copper producer, Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited (JCC), based in the Chinese province of Jiangxi.
Established in 1976, JCC is a state owned enterprise and the only Fortune Global 500 companies in Jiangxi province. And in 2017, JCC produced 1.3749 million tons of copper cathode, achieved a turnover of 225.2 billion Yuan with EBIT at 7.734 billion Yuan.
Its principal activities include copper mining, milling, smelting and refining to produce copper cathode and other related products, including sulphuric acid.
Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited like other Chinese enterprises and companies have expressed interest in investing in Zambia following the historical twinning of Jiangxi and Muchinga provinces.
Which one sounds better Chinambia or Zambihina, this is in preparation for country name change when the Chinese completely take over our country thanks to clueless Edgar!
When is Lungu arriving back to Chibolya and Kalingalinga to see the poverty and hopelessness he presides over?
BUT ZNBC AT 07:00 HRS NEWS SAOD THE PRESIDENT WILL ARRIVE LATER TODAY????
Hasnt he arrived?
I MEANT …SAID….
What time did he arrive? Did Bowman make it to KKIA that early?
Anyway it is good that they did not have to disrupt us with traffic jams this morning. This is as it should be.
In fact I now propose that the President travels only in the early hours or late at night when our traffic is minimal.
Oh sorry, and Welcome back home Your Excellency!! Bo Inonge looked after us very well and kept us safe from Hacks.
Comment:you are most welcome Mr president!
hope u have brought us Chinese food coz some of us are starving heavily!
That looks like a night dress the veep is putting on??…….