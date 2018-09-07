The Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has disclosed that the initial test results for the Chinese Contraceptive pill have indicated that it is not a herbal drug and has long lasting side effects.Speaking at a Press briefing in Lusaka today, ZAMRA Director Medicine Control, Zuma Munkombwe noted that the Chinese Contraceptives is not a registered drug.

Dr. Munkombwe said the pills quality and safety is not yet certified in the country and has since called on all Chinese health facilities to stop dispensing it.

He said what is sad is that on the packaging the instructions and the ingredients are in Chinese which does not conform to the standards of the country.

Dr. Munkombwe said ZAMRA made investigations on the alleged pill, inspected premises and tested the efficacy.

He said as things stand, ZAMRA has certified the Chinese contraceptive pill not fit for the Zambian market.

Dr. Munkombwe said it was discovered that the Chinese pill has two active hormes with very high content and long lasting side effect because of its high dosage.

He said the Chinese that own the facilities that dispense the pill have been warned to desist from stocking the pill.

Dr. Munkombwe said it is sad that the same pills are brought into the country in briefcases and are not declared at the point of entry.

He said like any other drug, there is need to follow the right procedure and if a drug is illegal it must attract a fine.