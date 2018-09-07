Majority of workers at ZESCO Head Office in Lusaka this morning arrived early for work a day after Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo visited the institution.
On Thursday, Mr Lusambo stormed ZESCO HQ before 08 Hours and cautioned the workers against reporting late for work.
And a check on Friday morning at ZESCO HQ revealed that a large number of workers had arrived way before 07:30 Hours.
Records from the Human Resources Department confirmed the impressive early turn out of staff.
It is believed that some workers feared being locked out of the gate if they arrived after 08 Hours.
This was after word went round that management had resolved to start turning away late comers.
During his impromptu tour of ZESCO, Mr Lusambo who was stationed at the main gate demanded that the workers change their attitude towards work if the institution is to provide quality service to the people.
He said ZESCO is an important national installation and it is critical that workers put in more than 100 percent in their work.
Mr Lusambo said the culture of poor time keeping is one that has contributed to the under development in Zambia.
“It’s unacceptable that you have to report for work after 08 Hours. We pay you a salary and you stealing from us by coming late. This should not be allowed to continue,” Mr Lusambo told an identified man from the IT Department at the gate who reported late for work.
Mr Lusambo who was later briefed by the ZESCO management said his office had been receiving numerous complaints from members of the public on the poor attitude of ZESCO workers.
He also told ZESCO management to start limiting the amount of staff loans that workers are acquiring.
Mr Lusambo said the issue of over borrowing is causing a lot of financial stress among ZESCO workers further urging the Finance and HR Departments to intervene by setting a reasonable threshold staff loans.
He observed that financial stress is causing low morale among workers and creating a breeding ground for corruption.
Does it really have to take a minister for us to own up to our responsibilities? Government doesn’t mean only Lungu is government. …we’re all government and one slip no matter the size the whole nation is adversely affected. At one place last week a barman boasted that he’s still selling the banned utujilijili because whenever the council plans to inspect bars he’s always told in advance and he has time to hide the banned stuff.
True observation
I absolutely agree with him regarding loans. People should learn to live within their means. Most workers don’t even look forward to month ends anymore because they draw a blank. In the end it’s work that suffers because they feel as if they are working for free due to the financial indiscipline.
Hon Lusambo is doing a very good job. He is performing far much better than some leaders both in PF and UPND. I hope some Councillors, some Mayors, some MPs and some Ministers are learning something from him. Lusambo`s presence is being felt in the country.
Was HH late as well? Three mansions is jealous Hagain!
He must also visit the Office of Auditor General where officers are barely in their offices.
I just wonder whether this is part of Lusambo’s key result area. Does he consider himself on duty and being productive when he goes around blocking workers from reporting? My take is that if he has been briefed that workers in Lusaka report late for duty, he should have invited all supervisors to a round table consultative meeting. Otherwise Mr. Lusambo is not being productive at all by assuming roles which do not fall under his office. The P.S. was the right authority in this matter.
PF kuwayawaya feela.
If the people assigned to supervise can’t supervise then drastic action must be taken such the impromptu visits by Bowman. What have the management waiting for? Most managers are compromised because of their familiarity with employees such as intimacy and using the subordinates to steal money from the corporation using sophisticated systems.
This is the main problem we face as a country…..lusambo scoring cheap points for photo opportunities ……why do you have management if they can not controll time keeping ?
Next month it is back to normal and lusambo will be somewhere else scoring cheap points…..fire the management. Let’s have accountability..
@ Ndanje Khakis. No it shouldn’t take the whole minister! something(s) are seriously wrong with us Zambians beginning with ‘attitude’. We are going nowhere people. How many places is he going to visit? Sata used to do the same thing decades ago as health minister! we still have the same problem. cry the beloved country.
@ The Real Olivia Pope. same problem of loans with govt. teachers as well. Nothing wrong with borrowing for investment but most of these folks for consumption. How does one borrow to finance a wedding? seriously?
Nothing but cheap window dressing and cheap points scoring….it is management you need to task…..ask them why their staff report late and penalise the managers , don’t blame the workers.
Every body seems to be missing the point, praising lusambo for cheap points scoring or blaming the workers , maybe they see management always late, so monkey see monkey do.
How do you take Management to task on hearsay? Lusambo needed to have facts about the reports he gets.Incidentally Lusambo is on a firm ground in what he is doing.He wants high productivity among workers under his supervision.He has no specific Ministry other than that of the Province.He therefore is not scoring cheap points as some arm chair critics claim.Keep it up Hon Lusambo.