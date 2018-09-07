Majority of workers at ZESCO Head Office in Lusaka this morning arrived early for work a day after Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo visited the institution.

On Thursday, Mr Lusambo stormed ZESCO HQ before 08 Hours and cautioned the workers against reporting late for work.

And a check on Friday morning at ZESCO HQ revealed that a large number of workers had arrived way before 07:30 Hours.

Records from the Human Resources Department confirmed the impressive early turn out of staff.

It is believed that some workers feared being locked out of the gate if they arrived after 08 Hours.

This was after word went round that management had resolved to start turning away late comers.

During his impromptu tour of ZESCO, Mr Lusambo who was stationed at the main gate demanded that the workers change their attitude towards work if the institution is to provide quality service to the people.

He said ZESCO is an important national installation and it is critical that workers put in more than 100 percent in their work.

Mr Lusambo said the culture of poor time keeping is one that has contributed to the under development in Zambia.

“It’s unacceptable that you have to report for work after 08 Hours. We pay you a salary and you stealing from us by coming late. This should not be allowed to continue,” Mr Lusambo told an identified man from the IT Department at the gate who reported late for work.

Mr Lusambo who was later briefed by the ZESCO management said his office had been receiving numerous complaints from members of the public on the poor attitude of ZESCO workers.

He also told ZESCO management to start limiting the amount of staff loans that workers are acquiring.

Mr Lusambo said the issue of over borrowing is causing a lot of financial stress among ZESCO workers further urging the Finance and HR Departments to intervene by setting a reasonable threshold staff loans.

He observed that financial stress is causing low morale among workers and creating a breeding ground for corruption.