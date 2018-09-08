Nkana great Musole Sakulanda believes Kalampa can win the 2018 FAZ Super Division title.

Nkana are third in the Super Division with 61 points, six behind leaders Zesco United, after 31 matches played.

Green Buffaloes are second on the table with 63 points.

Retired striker Sakulanda said Nkana have a team that can challenge for the title.

“We have many chances of winning the league. Look at the way we are playing now,” Sakulanda said.

Seven games are left to play in the season.

“Those teams above us Zesco and Buffaloes will drop some points and that will be advantage for us,” he said.

Nkana last won the league in 2013 – which was the 12th title.

“Beating Kabwe Youth on Sunday (3-1) put us in a better position to win the league and I know we will beat Kitwe United in our next game. I have been telling our players to remain focused,” Sakulanda said.

Sakulanda was a regular scorer at Nkana and went on to play for Rops in Finland before retiring in 2003 in Wusakile.