Patriotic Front (PF), Secretary General Davies Mwila has expressed gratitude at election results in Kasenengwa, Zambezi and Kasempa by elections.

Mr. Mwila said that the results are an expression of confidence in the leadership of President Lungu and the ruling Party.

He disclosed that the patriotic front party is quickly gaining ground in the opposition strongholds as evidenced by winning two out of the three by elections in North-Western province.

The Secretary General said the results are a clear signal that Zambians have rejected politics of bitterness, lies, hatred and cheap propaganda.

He said that some political parties have failed to provide checks and balances and alternative policies.

Mr. Mwila revealed that his political party remains resolute and committed to all campaign promises made.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS by Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila.