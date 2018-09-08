The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has warned employers who delay paying monthly salaries to their workers that they risk facing industrial action.

The ZCTU is concerned and worried by the growing tendency among some employers for failing to pay monthly salaries to their employees on time.

ZCTU Public Relations Director, Martin Chembe said in a statement released to ZANIS that it is demoralizing to see employers prioritizing other things instead of paying monthly wages which he said is against the law and a violation of the rights of the affected workers.

The law, as contained in the employment Act, requires that the wages of an employee should be paid at regular intervals not being later than the fifth day following the date upon which the wages fall due. It is therefore inhuman and unfair for employers to keep workers unpaid for weeks or months, knowing very well that these workers depend on their salaries to meet expenses such as sending their children to school, transport, food and payment of rentals,” he said.

Mr. Chembe disclosed that institutions such as the Road Safety and Transport Agency, the Zambia-Tanzania Railways Authority, the Zambia Bureau of Standards and other institutions have fallen culprit to the trend of failing to pay their workers on designated date.

He said the situation has exposed the workers to misery, agonizing domestic pressures and other monthly financial obligations such as loans and schools fees among others.

The Trade Union has since urged unions to stand up and fight for such workers who cannot speak out to their employers for fear of victimization noting that the trend must not be allowed to continue.

ZCTU has also advised unions to report such cases to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and urged the Ministry to take cases seriously and censure such employers who were breaking the law with impunity.