The MMD Die Hard Youth wing has applauded its party president Felix Mutati for having served as minister in the Patriotic Front Government.
President Edgar Lungu yesterday revoked the appointment of Mr. Mutati as Minister of Works and Supply and withdrew his nomination as Member of Parliament and replaced him with Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya.
MMD Die Hard National Youth Coordinator Gerald Chiluba said the decision by Mr. Mutati to serve in government was purely on the basis of wanting to serve the Zambian people and they are not shy to point at the success scored when he served as minister of finance and later minister of works and supply.
Mr. Chiluba said the party youth wing will take the recent development as an opportunity to embark on a more accelerated drive of party mobilisation.
He said the Youth wing will stand with Mr. Mutati and they look forward to tirelessly working with him in taking the party to higher heights.
MMD is far better than PF, in terms of quality of sympathisers. MMD will do better in 2021. MMD will form government again.
Dream on, son
Hehehehehehekikikikikikikiik ooowiii! MMD again? Anyway chitetekelo namenshi yalakola.
I am happy for Mutati. Let him grow that party for an even bigger pact that would see Mutati running mate.
Applauding ilofwa
Timely relief of government duties to reorganise the MMD and make it ready for contesting 2021 elections.
He is a noble citizen. Hopefully he is available any day to serve our nation in government.
Which MMD Youth is that? Please let’s get this right a 35 + year old chap is no youth
Kapala iwe Gerald is less than 35 ..Any any recent graduate from CBU
I got to say Mutati is hard working unlike these other Ministers