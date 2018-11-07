Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says the inter-party dialogue will go on with or without the presence of the opposition United Party for National Development -UPND.
Mr. Mwila states that the inter party dialogue is not meant for the PF and the UPND but all political parties in the country who have the interest of Zambians at heart.
The PF Secretary General however wondered why the opposition UPND has chosen to abandon the resolutions arrived at during the inter-party secretaries general meeting organised by the Zambia Centre for Inter- Party Dialogue (ZCID) early this year in Siavonga.
He disclosed that they all agreed that the church will chair the dialogue with the Zambia Centre for Inter- Party Dialogue left to facilitate.
Mr. Mwila disclosed this when he appeared on ZNBC Tv2’s Morning Live breakfast show.
And UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka disclosed that the inter party dialogue meeting will not yield the intended results if it is facilitated by ZCID.
Mr. Mucheleka said the church is the only credible body that can facilitate the meeting indicating that ZCID is compromised and does not have the interest of the people.
Meanwhile ZCID Spokesperson Jackson Silavwe described UPND’s assertion that the organisation is compromised as mere rhetoric and should not be taken serious by well-meaning Zambians.
Why is Mwila speaking with this kind of authority and tone? It just proves that PF is presiding over the dialogue. If the statement came from ZCID it would carry a different meaning.
So mr mwila what will the dialogue be all about as I believe this is between the PF and the UPND/ what is your interest sir as you are only a party member and this Dialogue should be between the President of PF and the president of the UPND in fact this is about our country and not your party.
This dialogue if it goes on without UPND, then it won’t be there we are waiting to see!! PF why don’t you like the church to lead? They have done it before
Can we have some clarity here : The church will chair and the ZCID will facilitate says the interparty resolution, according to PF. but now UPND wants the church to facilitate? Who should chair? whats facilitation and Chairing? Is this semantic gymnastics? Are the two major parties communicating effectively? I wouldve thought the Chair controls the proceedings and therefore the outcome, while the facilitator gets the meeting together and handles its logistics. If the church is chairing is it necessary for it to facilitate as well? help me here.
