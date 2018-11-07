The opposition UPND says the protests that took place on the Copperbelt over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO should not be taken as a mere protest against the Chinese but as a protest against the corrupt Patriotic Front who have allowed China to take over Zambia’s sovereignty.
Party Secretary General Stephen Katuka said there is no smoke without fire and whatever President Edgar Lungu owes China, whether economically or politically should not be the reason for him to indirectly mortgage the country.
Mr. Katuka said the challenge UPND has with PF is that they are blackmailing citizens every time serious questions are raised by the citizens.
the people of Zambia have the right to know what is happening to their resources and it is immoral for government to begin giving all the national assets to Chinese.
He said it has become fashionable for the PF and its government to blame the UPND for their failure to run government properly adding that Citizens have for a long time raised questions about the Chinese and Zambia’s natural resources, including land and the mukula tree.
Mr. Katuka said Zambians saw for themselves law enforcement agencies confiscating timber from citizens and selling it to the Chinese.
“Government has since informed Zambians through Parliament that the money realised from the sale of the mukula tree was given to ZAFFICO. Then suddenly, people have picked up information that ZAFFICO is up for grabs and will be sold to the Chinese. That has annoyed the people.”, Mr. Katuka added.
Last year Defense Permanent Secretary Stard Mwale told a media briefing that Zambia Forest and Forestry industries (ZAFFICO) had been mandated by government to export illegally harvested and confiscated precious mukula logs to China.
Mr.Katuka pointed out that the Chinese are the ones that are most interested in Zambia’s timber industry and ZAFFICO and the UPND equally share the same concerns of the people on the Copperbelt on the impending sale of ZAFFICO.
Mr. Katuka added that the people of Zambia have the right to know what is happening to their resources and it is immoral for government to begin giving all the national assets to Chinese.
He emphasised that the UPND is not against the Chinese but is against the PF style of leadership given the rate at which they are giving up land and companies to the Chinese nationals.
“We want to warn that we shall not also sit back and watch government mortgaging the country to China with impunity. Zambians have the constitutional right to demonstrate against government way of running the country”, He added.
He said threatening UPND leaders with investigations or arrests will not take away the citizens constitutional rights to protect and defend their natural resources and has demanded sanity in the running of institutions in the country.
PF Lelo Lelo. Wapya Baisa!
What do you mean? Just wait for 2021. But I don’t think you want that.
Katuka is correct. These protests are a result of discontent among the Zambian people. Corruption is rampant, all contracts are given to Chinese or to fake companies owned by PF members who in turn sell to Chinese. meantime PF leaders and a few cadres are multiplying their wealth. That’s why contracts are overpriced. And you expect people to just sit quietly?
Wapya muzi
We have resources but we probably don’t know how to use them or we cannot use them efficiently, at the moment, so lets get into some good arrangement with those that can use these resources. We get the money and use the money and this seems straight forward. Now, the problem is when we get the money the common people do not see the money, or at least do not feel it, it ends up in a few people’s pockets or circles and the common people get nothing. The common people then stir the boat, ubwato (not PF) or start to riot. The question is can the politicians see this while they are in power? Kambwili was not seeing any of this when he was a Minister now he can. So where do we go from here? I am not being negative, just analysing the situation.
Positivity here is, Zambia is a beautiful country.
I am so happy that UPND start to acknowledge my thoughts.
When Kalaba left he said same things being seen today.
PF should resign.
Kalaba. for all his good intentions may be considered to be a coward. Kalaba had and still has a very good opportunity to further change the course of Zambia. KBF also has an almost similar footing. I don’t mean by them challenging Edgar Lungu. Kalaba, I believe was and still is one of the most upright politicians in Zambia at the moment, reading the situation. Kalaba in his influential position and access to the president still does not tell how he engaged the president directly on thorny national issues. As I understand it he was looking at ‘them’ and was not happy, he resigned thinking he would send a message. This was a good thing but nothing has changed since. It’s getting to a year since the brother resigned and this sacrifice has not paid off. I would really like to see the…
see the Kalaba factor to take effect soon.
From tribalism graduating into xenophobia.
Hh sponsored sun fm and sun not newspaper are tools hatred against tribes and races
You are a liar
He has lost even the little sympathy I had for him.
Instead of shedding more light on the sale of Zaffico, as usual you bring in HH. You have said HH is not a factor in Zambian politics but each time there seem to be confusion in the country, the blame lies on HH. If HH is not a factor, why do you always associate him with any confusion which erupts in the country? The levels of thinking in PF is pathetic. I didnt know that corruption also diminishes one’s thinking capacity.
Too full to understand that they have been infected with c o r r u p t i o n.
“We want to warn that we shall not also sit back and watch government mortgaging the country to China with impunity. Zambians have the constitutional right to demonstrate against government way of running the country.
“Threatening UPND leaders with investigations or arrests will not take away the citizens constitutional rights to protect and defend their natural resources and has demanded sanity in the running of institutions in the country.
Correction
Too dull to understand that they have been infected with c o r r u p t i o n.
“We want to warn that we shall not also sit back and watch government mortgaging the country to China with impunity. Zambians have the constitutional right to demonstrate against government way of running the country.
“Threatening UPND leaders with investigations or arrests will not take away the citizens constitutional rights to protect and defend their natural resources and has demanded sanity in the running of institutions in the country.
Can Parliament urgently find out what’s going on at Ndola Lime Company Limited, has it been placed under receivership. These are pillars of our local communities, providing food, shelter, confidence and dignity to families.
If it were so why isn’t other people protesting. Very shallow logic. The sawmills were easy target for some reason like most are Upnd members like the ones on the Kalengwa road near St Joseph Mission. Also most of the sawmills are fond of breaking regulations concerning the allocation of logs. Bringing the Chinese can easily put a stop to their clandestine activities. If Upnd think they will get into power by spreading rumors resulting in riots they are wrong.
useless thoughts!!!!why should you entrust chines to manage our resources and we can do ourselves?
Kaili you’re thieves. Your tin pot is the richest man in Zambia but hasn’t anything to show for it like opening a mine. Patrice Motsipe of RSA and Dangote of Nigeria are real examples of progressive billionaires. Say what you want your tactics won’t. Those chaps arrested for rioting are right now singing a tune they don’t even know. Why can’t you and HH send your children to riot. The hundred arrested will go to prison while you and HH enjoy your lives.
@Ndanje Khakis overwhelmed by jealousy and envy worsened by ignorance. You can’t even make basket.
At first they wanted to deny. Yet a recording is there. I know believe they caused unza riots and dressed the kids black like satanist
I think these guys have simply run out strategy. They now behaving like julius malema.
Inciting hatred like hitla
He was behind it. It’s good that very soon real and concrete evidence will lead to his door steps. Not even the Commonwealth will help him. Such acts are termed terrorism.
PF drop outs consoling each other. te apa walekana ati teine pf cadre ndanje.
They are telling us how powerful hh is to influence the CB into riots with one word, while lungu was there
….wow……wow….wow….
Ekosa bolla manje ka ???
“…people have a right to know what is happening to their resources…”
People have a right to know the truth , not to be MISinformed by you, DELIBERATELY. The way you are taking advantage of the unemployed youth is now of concern because you are DISRUPTING our daily lives with your carelessness.
True
“….The way you are taking advantage of the unemployed youth is now of concern..”
Instead of buying private jet for lungu , or spending $42 million on gonga fire trucks, why not invest in youth unemployment ??
You know there are many many unemployed youth , what do you expect them to do ? Steal copper ??
Sadly @Ndanje Khakis is now behaving like Sharon. All the above posts above are Sharon type level of bitter and thinking which is sad cause I think he is a very clever person when he is objective!!
When I say the truth you twist facts. You’re not in Zambia let alone the sawmill sites. The guy I am referring to rents land for his sawmill from a person I know very well. He stays in Kitwe but operates the Lufwanyama area. So don’t argue about things you don’t know anything about. Sharon has got her reasons and have I. Don’t shut up because they say what you don’t want to hear.
Rhapsody – If there are unemployed youths, then employ them and no one will take advantage. As long as you do not provide jobs to these youths the opposition will take advantage. The response to the youth unemployment is to create jobs and not blame anyone. This is where you are failing. Remember a hungry man is a angry man.
LET US START MANAGING OUR RESOURCES AS ZAMBIAN UNLIKE ENTRUST THEM IN THE HANDS OF CHINES….IT CALL UP TO MEANING YOUTHS IN ZAMBIA.ITS TIME WE OPEN OUR EYES
Good idea….but the question is why haven’t we done it even after 54 years of independence? We were running the mines but some clever fellow convinced government that the mines would only do well in private hands. Alas, the mine owner can just wake up and say that due operational costs he’s going to trim labor. .and he’ll do it. The government may pretend to flex its muscle but the will simply say the option is to close the mine. Next question why weren’t the mines sold to Kafue Consortium a company comprising prominent Zambian businessmen? Who recommended that foreigners be given preference?
@Ndanje Khakis, liked to read your comments because you were quite objective. Turns out you are wolf in sheep’s clothing. Quite disappointing and putting off. You know for sure that HH was behind it – you were with him kaili.
I agree with you, but what did you expect from a grade 7 dropout?
9.0 So you want me not to say what I know is the truth.
9.1 So a grade 7 drop out has got no right to express his feelings or participate in the affairs of the country. I wish you the best with your high education.
You see you two toilet cleaners, I don’t need to go and slave in other people’s countries to make a living. I go out for a visit but still come home because I have a good life. Very soon I shall be visiting Iowa with my grade seven certificate.
@Mbanje Khakis, the toilet cleaner here has a better quality of life than you. The toilet cleaner has a better choice of medical facilities, better schools, secure retirement, better public facilities and a much higher life expectancy than you.
You have to depend on corrupt earnings or dubious connections for your “good life”, and at the expense of the poor Zambians you brag about your temporally “good life”
I have never seen a country that prides in another country’s achievement…..Zambians including our leaders lack self esteem…..Look at Lungu building a house in Swaziland, shame on him….. Donald Trump promotes America business but not our leaders……..Everything with our leaders is down East never up Zambia……………
Sorry we have paupers for real…. every time vilifying fellow Zambia……… If the riots had happen in Southern province , you could have heard words like GENOCIDE……….. anyway shallow minded people are hard to deal with …………
OUR LEADERS SHOULD HAVE INTEGRITY, LISTENING TO HH ON HOT FM THIS MORNING I WAS VERY DISAPPOINTED. DODGING AND FAILING TO ANSWER SIMPLE DIRECT QUESTION AFTER HIS CLIP WAS PLAYED. ITS UNFORTUNATE THIS IS CONFIRMING HE IS DESPARATE FOR POWER HENCE HIS PEDDLING OF LIES. I MEAN HE REALLY SOUNDED COMPLETELY WITHOUT FACTS. I PRAY UPND CHANGE STRATEGY.
By the way selling the mines is not very different from the above issue though I wouldn’t support it.
HH incited or not , PF have failed to govern, period!
Sometime you dont need to respond to malice………… Assuming the HH was avoiding to answer any question for simple fact that he did not want to be misunderstood……….could he be regarded as being guilty of what he is accused of? Gentle people let us be objective…………….
The State has all the machinery to investigate all matters against a citizen… If HH is all guilty , you tell me that the Government can fail to find evidence against him? Treason is more serious than inciting rioters….
The state has o.p, police and soldiers … Do not even Trust Tayali…. he is a small boy in this state game
Kikikikikikiki abena Zambia awe mwandi …… the man is very sharp, he knows it was a trap so they could turn around and say he said this on radio cause now they are looking for ways to arrest him. The man is sharp and i give him credit for avoiding to answer some of those questions.
Hey fellas, please check your facts. All these hyped shout out loud corruption allegations and campaigns against President Lungu and PF have no basis. Ask yourselves this question. Should Government stop carrying out infrastructure development, which Zambia needs badly like yesterday simply because someone out there will speculate? The answer is hell NO! We all know what the losing HH and UPND have been up to. It stems from the following:
1. HH cant and doesnt believe to date that Zambians have rejected his services, he was defeated by RB, by Sata, by ECL (twice and to a new comer). Remember HH lost the 2016 when PF was at its worst, its least, the drought, load-shedding, job loses, division of PF by Guy Scott, all these worked against ECL and PF but what happened, HH and UPND lost…
Let them choose between free food and development. KK fed us manna until the state coffers run dry and we rioted. And where are we today.
You need to check your facts.. the infrastructure development have been over PRICED.. this is the problem.. check your facts !!
Will the pipo eat roads and toll gates ?
Zambia is known as a peaceful Nation, May God visit those that are sowing discontent and violence with his justice.
contd
2. HH cant not see that infact he is a very myopic leader, how can you have all your Mps from one family and of the same tribe, year in year out?
3. HH doesnt understand the bedrock of PF, Copperbelt and what it means to the people there. The Copperbelt is the backbone of Zambia where literally everyone knows what their parents (miners) go through to put bread on the table. The man messed and killed the mines yet he cheekily mock them as if his hands are clean.
4.HH doesnt trust anyone who doesnt speak his language, (you can verify this by his MPs) including governance institutions, to him everything is manipulated.
5. Since his election defeat, especially by President Lungu, HH has waged a war against Zambia especially to the external forces painting Zambia as corrupt and…
Is it HH who stole aid money for donners to suspend aid ?
contd
5. Since his election defeat, especially by President Lungu, HH has waged a war against Zambia especially to the external forces painting Zambia as corrupt and nothing works.
6. HH is a long hand in the darkness, during daylight he denounces the Chinese, in the night he goes to beg from them
7. HH is a charter box and he is a “I know it all”! He says he can fix everything that is broken but he has failed to fix his diminishing party
8. HH doesnt explain how he can create jobs but hallucinates that jobs will be created, just how and for who nobody knows.
9. HH doesnt see anything good in the success of others, to him the development we are seeing are just in our minds
10. HH doesnt know that youth unemployment (formal jobs) are a global challenge and doesnt give alternatives…
Did HH sanction paying $42 million for 42 tire trucks that should cost $15 million ,??
contd
10. HH doesnt know that youth unemployment (formal jobs) are a global challenge and doesnt give alternatives to the youths (for instance what will probably change in the unlikely event that he became president?)
11. HH has lost so much in his bid to be president of Zambia, and cannot allow anyone to take over from him either in opposition or otherwise
12. HH has no base, no ground, no numbers to unseat the PF especially development PF is doing countrywide,
13. HH weak strategies are predictable and easily counteracted, he has tried everything and anything under the sun but none works.
14. HH doesnt believes any other leader can be better than him hence his cling to UPND for 12 years!!!!
Those are your opinions and yes you are entitled to them.. if you have relatives on the recieving end of no contracts or money for basic things then your opinions might shift!
“….HH doesnt know that youth unemployment (formal jobs) are a global challenge…”
Show us a country that has just spent $17 billion and still wallows with 41% unemployment
Malison what do you do for a living….you seem to have more time to type rubbish every day..
HH has said before that ZNBC has been sold, ZESCO is about to be sold, NRDC has been sold. Did people from all these 3 institutions riot? The answer is NO.HH also said ZAFFICO has been sold. Now, just because concerned people rioted after hearing about the purported sale of ZAFFICO makes HH commit a crime?
Good point. After seeing that his false alarms on ZNBC, ZESCO and NRDC had been ignored, he decided to incite ignorant people on ZAFFICO! He knows that even in 2021 ECL will win, so he has resorted to flaming unrest in the country as a back door strategy to get to power!! IT WILL NOT HAPPEN!
PF have just failed period, you can defend all you want but the truth is that the leaders of PF are all made up of a very low IQ no one in the failed project can think out side the box, look at the chap, the thieving debarred fyimo fyimo, the chap did say he does not have a vision and the cadres were clapping after he said that like pali amano, give us a break. Failures always blame the other person to escape condemnation or people thinking other wise about them, unfortunately we are stuck with these 0 IQ morons till their term is done. by the time they will be leaving office the whole country will be sold or most state assets repossessed because of the debt they acquired without budgeting….. which is by the way a very foreign word to them ……ba POMPWE
Leadership is not the preserve of PF.If PF has failed to run national affairs,the best way is to kick them out.Zambia is not for PF but for Zambians.The way national cake is being shared is not with equity.Those who are close to the president are taking a lion’s share.The best is not to kill and cause mayhem in the nation.The best method is unity of purpose(KICKING THEM OUT).
@ mbaluso
It wont happen because you have no direction in opposition. Be serious, in your small and corrugated brain. Do you honestly even put bet/money your on the current opposition? UPND with HH at its helm is dead, let this sink otherwise you will grow old wishing. Its like you, a drunk chap saying you will challenge Floyd Mayweather jnr. in the ring, he will kill you. Thats true with your opposition, its only in your head, on the the phone were you can dream, things are happening out there bwana and people are happy to see things they never dreamed about in their noses, woke up!
Eating or feeding will never end and its not another man’s responsibility to provide nshima or ubwali in your home for lazy chaps, work hard for it like everyone else.