The Energy Regulation Board has urged all petroleum transporters operating in the country to ensure their drivers strictly adhere to safety requirements and only park vehicles at designated locations.Last week two Tanzanian fuel Tankers believed to be carrying 35,000 litres of fuel were burnt to ashes at Tafiki, in Chitulika along Great North road in Mpika district, Muchinga Province.It is alleged that one of the drivers sold some fuel to some vendors and in the process accidentally ignited a spark which spread to the truck containing fuel.The ERB is investigating the cause of the fire.

Below is the Full Press Statement



The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has been investigating the fire incidents that happened in Mpika on Saturday 3rd November 2018 involving two tankers,which were allegedly carrying fuel for Mount Meru.

Considering the hazardous nature of petroleum products and the strict regime under which transportation is governed, our interest in this matter is mainly premised on the need to take appropriate action should we determine that there was a breach of licence conditions.We are therefore engaging Mt.Meru with a view to getting their side of the story before we conclude our investigations in the matter.

In light of this unfortunate incident,the ERB would like to urge all petroleum transporters operating in the country to ensure that fuel tanker drivers strictly adhere to safety requirements and only park vehicles at designated locations.

Further,members of the public are advised to be highly safety conscious around petroleum facilities and when in the vicinity of petroleum products transporting vessels.It should be noted that fuel is highly fire-prone posing grave danger to human life and the environment in the event of spillage of fuel or slippage of fumes.

Therefore, in the event of a fuel tanker accident, members of the public should keep away from accident scenes and immediately alert relevant authorities such as the Fire Services Department,Zambia Police and/or indeed contact the ERB,free of charge ,on 8484.

The ERB shall provide more information on this matter once investigations have been concluded and facts established.

By Fred Hang’andu

Director,Consumer and Public Affairs