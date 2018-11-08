APC president Nasson Msoni says late Republican President Michael Sata was on point when he described his ministers as useless saying the goings on in the current government under the leadership of one his ministers is nothing short of a disaster.
In a statement issued to the media the APC leader said the current crop of leaders in government is the worst that the country has seen since independence.
The outspoken opposition leader wonders what the late President saw in the then justice minister Edgar Lungu for him to leave the country in his charge.
“President Micheal Chilufya Sata has been vindicated when he said his Ministers where useless. There is no better description for the current terrible state of affairs in the nation than that of a national disaster.
“Mr Edgar Lungu’s cabinet is certainly the worst this Country has ever had since independence.
“I don’t understand his reasoning and judgement, surely he did not expect that by picking the worst among the most useless characters he would succeed in running an effective government,” he said.
Msoni observed that the current crop of ministers lacked conviction to save the interest of the masses but that they are using government to enrich themselves.
“Leaders lacking ideological and political convictions are not expected to be responsive to the needs of the people rather than just using government for personal aggrandizement and abusing state resources.
“Leaders who are ideologically bankrupt always tend and strive to compensate this deficit with unparalleled looting and theft of public resources without any sense of restraint and shame,” he explained.
He warned against voting for people based on political euphoria because they turn out to be bad for the people who vote for them.
“Governments which are a product of a political euphoria are bad governments because this is the conduit that brings the chaff and all non-vetted criminal elements into government.
“The critical shortage of political talent in the country is so apparent going by the dismal performance of the PF government.
“A good leader is one that harness and identify talent without fear or a sense of insecurity for his own future,” he said.
Msoni adds “Zambia is in this despicable state because the best among us are either shortchanged,blacklisted or outmaneuvered to pave way for the worst characters for the sake of servicing loyalty to the appointing authority.
Sometimes those with the necessary skills are ruthlessly shunted or deployed into foreign service not in good faith but to put them out of visibility and possible talent identification by the masses. This is exactly the downfall of our Country.”
I have read a lot of things Msoni writes about,one significant is he hate for president Lungu.one question I have for my brother is why should we always condemn other than being objective.Can Msoni lay out his agenda he has for zambia.His Rants come out like someone who is high on drugs
He certainly is on drugs this foo1!
Why do small minds think that if you criticize someone, then you hate them?
Everyone can do better, and criticism should inspire one to do better.
It is true Sata did say most of his ministers were useless!
And it is also true that Sata has been proven right.
If Lungu had ears, he would have listened.
We all want the best for Zambia.
Being critical of Lungu does not mean one supports HH or Kambwili or whatever.
All together now…”WE ALL WANT THE BEST FOR ZAMBIA”.
Msoni is right on point, Lungu and he’s ministers are nothing but a burden.
They are pests with only their own personal interest above those of the people of Zambia.
@Angoni, learn to embrace the truth though it may be uncomfortable.
We need honest people like Msoni.
The person who was quoting these words about former President SATA must be the most useress person and he will NEVER be a President in Zambia. If he wants he can make a league with another friend of his who will NEVER be a president too. POOR Leadership skills in people who call themselves Patry Leaders!
Chagwa was one of those useless ministers Sata spoke about, the chap is a failure, convicted debarred thieving lawyer. I lost respect for this moron long ago.reasoning and judgement one thing that this……. will never have, for him everything is in the bottle can`t think.
JONI, ITS YOU WHO HAS NO REASONING & JUDGEMENT! JUST RANTING LIKE MSONI. YOU HAVE NO CLEAR REASON FOR YOUR HATE. SOBER UP AND TAKE STOCK OF ECL’S ACHIEVEMENTS IN THE SHORT TIME OF HIS PRESIDENCY. ECL COULD HAVE SOME NEGATIVES, BUT HIS POSITIVES OUTWEIGH THEM.
Arnold Chama,
Please list the positives for us.
Fire trucks?
Mukula trees?
Jets for VVVIPs?
Burning of markets and assets on prime land?
Building mansions in Swaziland?
ZAFFICO? ZESCO? NRDC?
Treason charges on citizens?
Election rigging?
Too many foreign trips?
Over priced dual carriage way?
Overpriced Ndola airport and KKIA?
Cholera?
Euro bond misuse? Social fund theft?
HAZALUZA HAGAIN was and is still the most useress on all people who call themselves H-opposition leaders. The second one is Msoni. He has no shame just like Hakainde Hichilema the money laundering thief.
@Arnold Chama u have to be very dull if this moron is your role model then get. A rope and fcuken hung ur self, looks like u had to gather ur whole family to spell the word positive, to me there is nothing positive about this imbac!le,by the way what kind of person writes the whole story in capitals couldn’t u find caps lock,…. Low IQ dander head so things are above ur grade just sit down and drink ur chibuku
YES, as useless as opposition parties right now in Zed. No clout, no facts, just full of conspiracy theories and rumour mongering. They are all like a giant blog site with no real purpose. No results ever come from their utterances and presence. Musoni is just ranting and blowing hot air here…Mulongoti HH and Winter will follow shortly in blowing hot air. Elias will be mute as usual. Mumba is like a player without a club. Mutati no spine. the rest just plain losers. How can we really expect Zed to move forward mwebantu? PF will just go on and on until they run out of steam like MMD did, no checks and balances from opposition to stem the tide of mediocrity at all. Shame
I like Lungus lean body, almost portable
But he looks much better and healthier now, thanks to the number one position in the land
This useless opposition leader doesn’t even have a manifesto and he is calling hardworking ministers unpalatable idioms.
The problem may be there ba Msoni but you are also part of the problem. Maybe you are also useless (use-less). Are you sure you can only help change things in this country only when you are a president? Look here Mr Msoni greediness has destroyed this country which you are part. Join forces and lay bear your ideas definately one or two will be picked. You expect someone to hear from u from the terraces. No way. For how long have you been existing as ACP? See that the failure we are talking about. Failure to build a simple organisation is tantamount to being useless. Ba Sata formed PF and imagine mufurila gave him a candidate within 4 months. Not chitulika where hailed from. Copper belt saw hope in him. For how long ACP not even a councillor. Rubbish. Yes if all ministers were useless…
Ba mbuya ba Msoni ni banashalaneka political party. He is good at talking but his party does not grow. Now, what type of a leader is he..?
Edgar Lungu has always been a first class pupil, student, lawyer, Minister and President, hence Mr. Sata appointed him to serve in 4 ministrial and other position as the same time, when many other people who think they are important were very much arround.
Remember he was MP for Chawama, Justice Minister, Defence Minister, PF Central commitee legal chair and PF Secretary General, Acting President at the same time.
Someone i know has never been even a ward councilor.
There is no need to involve MCS because he is not accessible for verification and/or self-defense. Government is doing fine. Like for all leaders, the pace et which Government is solving major national problems is quite slow. If you rush, then you will crush. The banking sector is breathing. The commercial sector is breathing. The health sector is breathing. The education sector is breathing. The future of the energy sector is looking bright.
My problem is neither Nason Msoni nor Edgar Lungu. My problem is just having these two crystal clear hopeless parties. The PF and the UPND, proper failures. Especially the PF which is a clear failed project, with the economy in proper DOLDRUMS. PF and UPND are trying to out do each other with silly comments on these blogs but they are both the most useless political parties to have ever surfaced on the Zambian landscape. How I wish they can go extinct!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Kamubili koyumilira kusiliza vakudya ku State House.Kakoswe!
Zambians, bane, lets remember this very basic but important issue. Why has this hatred of Chinese in our country come about and who is advancing it? First and foremost, you know that China to is second best economy in the world after toppling out Japan. The Chinese population is about 1.6 Billion people. Anyone who has traveled globally and reads widely will tell that Chinese are all over in every country. The whole world looks to China for business, they got the money, got the technology, they got the killed people and its folly to think you can work with them.
Even this hypocrite called HH knows that China is calling the shots today thats why in the day he will pretend to dislike them but in the night kneels for them. So who is better, one who does things in light or one that does it…
contd
Even this hypocrite called HH knows that China is calling the shots today thats why in the day he will pretend to dislike them but in the night kneels for them. So who is better, one who does things in light or one that does it in night? HH has been ranting, cheating and heaping corruption tag on PF, why, we all know. He is simply jealous and envious of PF achievements and he knows very well that he doesnt stand a chance of winning elections. The only thing left of him is to engage in corruption crusade, but what we are asking him is simple, SHOW US THE EVIDENCE OF THIS CORRUPTION, PLEASE SHOW US, whats so difficult if you have the facts? Otherwise HH must be dismissed for misleading the unsuspecting and trying to derail development. If you cant prove it, you are FAKE!
Vote wisely in 2021 if u want to see a change in our country so called Zamchina
Chambia will rise n become Zambia again