Mozambique will be without their influential defender Mexer for the November 18 home date against Chipolopolo in their penultimate 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier.
Mexer, of French Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes, will miss the must- win match due to injury.
He is the most high profile player missing from the 25 member team Mozambique coach Abel Xavier named on Thursday.
Xavier has overall made seven changes from their doubleheader 2-1 home and 1-0 away defeats against Namibia last month.
Mozambique are second in Group K tied on 7 points with leaders Namibia.
Zambia are bottom on 4 points, level with third placed Guinea Bissau.
Meanwhile, Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck will name his final 22 to face Mozambique this Friday,November 9.
Team:
GOALKEEPERS:Jose Guirrugo (Costa do Sol), Leonel Pendula (UD Songo)
DEFENDERS:Chico Francsico Muchanga,Jeitoso Milton Nhabombe(both Ferroviario Maputo), Edmilson Dove(Cape Town City,South Africa),Infren Matola (Desportiva Maputo) ,Manucho Agero Jonasse (Ferroviario Beira),Reinido Mandava (Belenenses, Portugal), Zainadine Junior (Maritimo,Portugal)
MIDFIELDERS:Elias Domingues Pelembe (Bidvest Wits,South Africa), Geraldo Matsimbe,Gildo Vilanculos (both Amora,Portugal), Nene Felciano Jone, Nelson Divrassone (both Costa do Sol), Ciesio Bauque(Istanbulspor,Turkey), Luis Miquissone(Royal Eagles,South Africa), Telinho Emesto Marcelino (Desportivo Maputo), Witi Witinesse Quembo(CD Nacional)Portugal)
STRIKERS:Dayo Antonio, Maninho Manuel Fernandes(both Ferroviaro Beira), Pachoio Lau King(UD Songo), Stanley Ratifo (CfR Pforrzheim,Germany), Reginaldo Faite (KF Perparimi Kukesi,Albania)
I only know Pelembe, who will face:
1… Samunjopa (goalkeeper)
2. Nsautu
3. Lawrence Chungu
4. Kabaso
5. Sunzu
6. Sinkala
7. Augustine
8. Mwepu
9. Brian Mwila
10. Daka
11. Kalaba
Zambia 4-1 Mozambique (own goal Sunzu).
Ba Zambia You’re over concentrating on the opponent, just name yours too.
Don’t forget to include that Green Eagles boy who was super sub at Polokwane COSAFA, Silwimba who “killed” the Algerian strikeforce at the back, and Ziyo Tembo. Please NO SAKALA in defence.
And a serious goalkeeper who doesn’t spend 90 minutes SCREAMING and BLAMING all teammates
STRIKER LESSON 1: A lot of work has been done by your teammates to bring the ball into the scoring range. So don’t send it back to your goalkeeper or defence. Find a way to put it INTO the NET. If you can’t, then you’re NOT a striker.
STRIKER LESSON 2: You don’t need MANY chances to score ONE goal. Once chance one goal or two chances two goals are the strikers we need. No favoritism
STRIKER LESSON 3: A corner is a SCORING opportunity; don’t waste it. Learn from the Germans.
COACH LESSON 1: Get your starting 11 right – 3 changes can’t correct a WRONG TEAM, especially if you have to make a forced change. We’re in DO OR DIE moments. No masobela
TEAM LESSON 1: Only HIGH SCORING WINS will secure us qualification – noti tuma 1-0. Vaipa ka?
Comment: Mozambique and Zambia are tied up on 4 points where as Namibia and Guinea are on 7 points so I don’t agree with this infor provided.
How is this news? Missing a French league 1 defender…really laughable…you would its a striker who scored 30 goals last season!!