Mozambique will be without their influential defender Mexer for the November 18 home date against Chipolopolo in their penultimate 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier.

Mexer, of French Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes, will miss the must- win match due to injury.

He is the most high profile player missing from the 25 member team Mozambique coach Abel Xavier named on Thursday.

Xavier has overall made seven changes from their doubleheader 2-1 home and 1-0 away defeats against Namibia last month.

Mozambique are second in Group K tied on 7 points with leaders Namibia.

Zambia are bottom on 4 points, level with third placed Guinea Bissau.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck will name his final 22 to face Mozambique this Friday,November 9.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS:Jose Guirrugo (Costa do Sol), Leonel Pendula (UD Songo)

DEFENDERS:Chico Francsico Muchanga,Jeitoso Milton Nhabombe(both Ferroviario Maputo), Edmilson Dove(Cape Town City,South Africa),Infren Matola (Desportiva Maputo) ,Manucho Agero Jonasse (Ferroviario Beira),Reinido Mandava (Belenenses, Portugal), Zainadine Junior (Maritimo,Portugal)

MIDFIELDERS:Elias Domingues Pelembe (Bidvest Wits,South Africa), Geraldo Matsimbe,Gildo Vilanculos (both Amora,Portugal), Nene Felciano Jone, Nelson Divrassone (both Costa do Sol), Ciesio Bauque(Istanbulspor,Turkey), Luis Miquissone(Royal Eagles,South Africa), Telinho Emesto Marcelino (Desportivo Maputo), Witi Witinesse Quembo(CD Nacional)Portugal)

STRIKERS:Dayo Antonio, Maninho Manuel Fernandes(both Ferroviaro Beira), Pachoio Lau King(UD Songo), Stanley Ratifo (CfR Pforrzheim,Germany), Reginaldo Faite (KF Perparimi Kukesi,Albania)