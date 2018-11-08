By Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane
Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy – Proverbs 31:8-9
We can all clearly see that the debt situation is very bad and getting worse every day. The debt burden is truly becoming heavy on most of us ordinary Zambians. According to the experts, public debt has reached 60% of GDP, putting the country at high risk of debt distress, which simply means that we will soon fail to meet our obligations.
As a result of this mounting debt, between January and September 2018, interest payments on debt were 125% of the three quarters’ budget; this was 25% over-budget. In contrast, social programmes like Pension Fund and Social Cash Transfer received only 56% and 36%, respectively, while Food Security Pack for poor families and women and youth Empowerment Funds received nothing (0%).
Some PF commentators will claim that this poor prioritization was because “the opposition infiltrated the public systems”. We must not be fooled or detracted by such ridiculous propaganda when the statistical facts about the failed economic management are laid bare for all to see. They will claim that UPND is against investment in infrastructure. What we are against is to disguise corruption in unplanned infrastructure development projects. Why should our roads cost more than three times to construct than the regional average? Why should our fire engines cost a million dollars when international reference prices are about a quarter of that? Why should the Lusaka Ndola Dual carriage cost billions of dollars? What is the motivation of undertaking these projects? Judging from the Auditor General’s 2017 Report, we are inclined to think they are conduits to steal public funds. This is what the UPND and the Zambian people are against.
Countrymen and women, we believe that with the right leadership and political will, Zambia can do many things differently to remedy the situation.Here are two things, for example, that together we can do.
Stop the excessive borrowing: In 2017, the Government developed the Economic Stabilization and Growth Programme (ESGP) and convinced us of their seriousness to tackle the economic crises. The Government assured us that it would undertake fiscal consolidation measures to reduce the Government deficit and accumulation of debt stock by (a) reducing overall expenditure from 27.7% of GDP in 2017 to 22.8% in 2019, and (b) reducing fiscal deficit from 7% of GDP in 2017 to 4.1% by 2019.
What has happened? Fiscal deficit in 2018 will be larger at 7.4% of GDP and not 5.1% of GDP as per the ESGP. In the 2019 Budget, deficit is increasing to ZMW28.8 billion (9.6% of GDP) against the ESGP target of ZMW 16.6 billion (4.1% of GDP).
While we are not surprised – for after all, this was the policy meaning behind “dununa reverse” – we are rightly worried that this will further weaken our fiscal and debt positions. It will affect our ability to attract the much needed investment that creates jobs for our youths that are graduating and roaming the streets without jobs.
It compromises our real investment efforts, not the PF type investment strategy which aims to line their pockets through malpractices in procurements. It compromises poverty reduction efforts and scares away investors and cooperating partners as we have seen in the education and social cash transfer, where even the money meant for the poor has been abused, and the cooperating partners have frozen their support. And yet the PF are always singing and championing that they are a party for the poor!
Fellow Zambians, we cannot borrow our way out of debt; we must simply find the political will to apply prudent fiscal policies that stem further debt accrual. Thus, we should simply go back to ESGP and stop playing “chidunune” and “chipante-pante” with our economy. Let us demand our MPs to ask the Government to go back to the fiscal consolidation Plan in the ESGP and develop a new fiscal framework that represents a more ambitious fiscal consolidation effort for the medium term.
Share decision-making responsibilities honestly and fairly: Article 114 of the Zambian Constitution (2016) provides for the National Assembly to approve all loans and guarantees to be contracted by the State. This means the Executive has a constitutional obligation to have all loans and guarantees approved by Parliament. We need to start implementing this legal prescription so as to establish the right checks and balances in debt contraction. We need the Planning and Budget Act, the amendments to the Procurement Act and the Loans and Guarantees (Authorization) Act that ensure more transparency and oversight in the management of public resources. This is what the ESGP promised in 2017 and this is what we should do.
We are now entering 2019 and the above pieces of legislation have not yet been presented to Parliament. What other reasons would one think of apart from the PF’s fear that this will expose them in their corruption? Are the delays meant to give space to the Executive to secretly and unilaterally negotiate and finalize unplanned and unbudgeted debt deals with China, Turkey and others without parliamentary oversight? Is this not immoral, illegal and unfair to the Zambian people? Can’t we, as Zambians, hold the Government accountable and demand that the PF simply does the right thing for once and petition our MPs to ensure these laws are tabled in Parliament this year?
We want to assure Zambians, that we are available and ready to join forces with every like-minded countryman and woman, to demand, for and on behalf of the Zambian people, credible, accountable and dedicated policy leadership that will take us out of the current economic mess; respect and account for public funds; and bring us back on track to realizing our long term vision, the Vision 2030.
The Author is the Former Finance Minister in during the MMD reign under Rupiah Banda and now MP. UPND Chair for Finance
We can give a vote to someone else not upnd
Just argue with what the UPND are saying bwana , let’s see you counter , badala
HH does not deserve a vote. From Dundumwezi maybe, but not from enlightened Zambians. HH got rich from kick backs of privatization by undervaluing Zambia’s assets and buying shares from the said. While that is not criminal in itself, he is complicit in what has happened to Zambia. And because the money he got from privatization has kept dwindling through failed campaigns, he is determined to be a warlord at any cost so he can rob Zambians blind again!
And in any case does UPND have a magic wand to payoff the debt? Liars, the whole lot.
Well said and to the point…..
Now instead of tribal attacks and insults , can the PF supporters on LT argue with this, point by point ? Or are you going to scatter and take cover ? Or completely ignore the article and try to divert our attention with the usual rants ???
Oval head ? Ndanji ? BR mumba ? Cader ? Zambian citizen ? And the others ?
But really ba UPND you don’t deserve votes if your economics won’t make better sense than the rotten work PF has done.
Please do not sway people’s minds ba Musokotwane and group. This is damage control you are doing. The key issue now is that your leader has no integrity and a liar full stop. Your leader is simply a liar without shame. We know the debt situation and the way things are in the country but you do not peddle lies to get to state house. Do clean politics not yaboza of deception like swift serpent of old – the Devil and his children. It was terrible how one failed to answer a simple question to substantiate his claim that Govt had sold Zaffico. Zambians, I hope we are able to see through this and let not this poverty around us impair our judgement and be manipulated.
When they sell ZAFICO shares and the Chinese buy the majority of shares , who controlls that company ????
so in your understanding when u hear “selling of shares” u think its 100% sell? may be u need to understand that floating of shares is a way of giving the investing public an opportunity to take part in the running of a company while the company also raise capital for expansion etc.
Well said @Bob Elisha they are trying to cover for their ka god who has proved to be a liar. The only news here is that they worship a lying tribal god
ZNBC we are told is 100 % Zambian but we are also told GRZ created a controlling company that is 60% Chinese and 40 % GRZ ??????
simple example for u is…shoprite is 100% owned by shopprite company, but shoprt may enter into an agreement with zambeef for zambeef to run a butchery within shoprt. and create a “share agreement” within.
Let HH humble himself and step down! Stumbeko Musokotwane is a marketable presidential candidate!
If UPND continues to worship HH after 5 “losses” then they can continue dreaming on. I see ADEDO doing better than UPND in 2021!
Just argue the points raised by upnd badala, stop trying to hide….
Who can vote for a sadist and privatisation crook who has hidden the privatisation loot in the paradise papers. HH can only be voted by only his sycophants and zealots and enemies of progress like Wanzelu and Spaka kikiki anyway it’s their democratic right kikiki
The people who voted for a convicted fraudster will vote for hh ? Why else are they rioting ?
Wel said Sikutombi Musokotwane we need more sensible men like you.
Interesting. I am afraid in PF today, there are no think tank. They cannot understand what is said here. What is left in PF today are bootlickers interested after their stomach.
When GBM was at Defence ministry he formed 21 different companies supplying the ministry
Colonel zulu and sakala were retired in national interest for resisting pay CORRUPT GBM
GBM would say.
Quote ” Pay fast tendalama shanoko chi***la. Na posele ndalama shandi mu pf.
If by chance the duo won they their preoccupation will be recovering the money they invested in upendi. These are business men and you see corruption beyond imagination
Am a non partisan political consultant
That was because sata, GBMs boss at the time was a corrupt illiterate tribalist and allowed and encouraged that to happen..
….. not in UPND.
That same corruption you mention practiced by GBM is still rife and healthy in this PF GRZ ….
UPND is indeed dead and buried. How can you question the need to ha a dual- carriageway Ndola-Lusaka? Is this the reason why Zambia lagged behind i infrastructure development when you were Finance minister in MMD? If you don’t and can’t see the economic value of this project, sorry majority of us do!
Jyst step down imwe ba UPND, you are all liars and expired.
They are questioning the cost , not the need….
Malinso brains are small
Why has upendi media zwd pulled down their own article on corrupt Gbm.
GBM is running mate. He cannot be fired. If hh dies in power automatically gbm becomes president of ZAMBIA
Zambians open your eyes. GBM at state house
He assaults workers
He assaults wife
He can even insult ka tayali on open air for Zambia to know who gbm is
He is corrupt
Today he has shifted his business because he source of money was corrupt . He is a govt biggest single consumer
Am a non partisan political consultant
Iwe amos chanda, tell us about KZ, lungus political advisor ??
A look at HH
He was engaged as consultant
to privatise
He set the price and sold properties to himself
And got paid for selling to himself
He took the money to Panama where the big crooks on earth hide money
He goes to dundumwezi to thank them for tribal voting
He has never said anything condemn namwala ethnic violence
He has never held convention in his party
Here is someone who appoints willian banda tekere as political advse and quick to condem Kaiser zulu
And why was lungu debarred by LAZ ?
Honestly the best article highlights important issues of concern. However, of even more disquieting is the fact that you guys have not been robustly proving the same checks and balances you are now talking about. 90% of your time has been channeled to battles that only manifest your deep thirsty for pools of power and not the desire to provide prudent checks against dishonest dealings in gvt.
If you follow my coments am personally ati lungu and and anti chanda boys
I am also anti messres hh/gbm
PF can do well with Doc Chilufya Chitalu
Upendi can do well with Cornelius Mweetwa as party president
Am a non partisan political consultant
… You have for a long time created an image that only speak against yourselves, but for the party in power. People want to see and document evidence of what you promise to correct and how. They also want to see the will power – demonstrate convincingly that you won’t fleace Zambia of her resources and wealth even worse when nattional coffers are entrusted in your care. You not care free. you are like those people Jesus told to stone a prostitute if only themselves had not committed a sin.