Police have summoned UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to appear before the Copperbelt Police Division in Ndola.

According to a callout issued by the Deputy D. C. I.O, Gloria Mulele, Mr. Hichilema should report to Ndola Police Headquarters on Wednesday next week for investigations.

Some PF supporters have been pressuring the police to arrest Mr. Hichilema for allegedly inciting people on the Copperbelt to riot over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO, a state owned company involved in the timber industry.

Mr Hichilema has denied ever inciting anyone to riot when he appeared Hot Fm breakfast show where presenter Hope Chishala asked him to provides proof that ZAFFICO had been sold.

Chishala wanted to know why Hichilema said ZAFFICO had been sold to Chinese nationals when he featured on a Sun Fm radio show and if the opposition leader had incited the riot that rocked Kitwe earlier in the week.

But Hichilema kept insisting that he did not incite anybody to riot as PF officials were claiming.

“I did not incite anybody to riot, let’s state that very clear. My position is that I incited nobody to riot. What is true is that citizens are aware of what is going on in the country. They are aware of the ZNBC situation,” Hichilema told Hot FM.

Mr Hichilema is reportedly to have later called News Diggers saying he knew the strategy that the PF government was using against him, and that he did not want to fall in their trap by answering questions from a sponsored journalist.

“I am way ahead of them. I know exactly what they are doing. I did not fail to answer the question around the sale of ZAFFICO. You I can tell you because you are truly an independent media. I know that they are using the listing of ZAFFICO on the stock exchange in order to facilitate the systematic take over by the Chinese. If you ask them today, which Zambians are going to buy the shares of ZAFFICO once it’s listed? People don’t have food to eat, they have no money to buy shares in ZAFFICO, so it’s them and their Chinese friends who will buy the shares and eventually remove it from the stock exchange, is that not a sale?” asked Hichilema.

The Zambian government has officially announced that they will sale ZAFFICO by floating its shares on the Lusaka Stock Exchange.