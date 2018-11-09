Police have summoned UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to appear before the Copperbelt Police Division in Ndola.
According to a callout issued by the Deputy D. C. I.O, Gloria Mulele, Mr. Hichilema should report to Ndola Police Headquarters on Wednesday next week for investigations.
Some PF supporters have been pressuring the police to arrest Mr. Hichilema for allegedly inciting people on the Copperbelt to riot over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO, a state owned company involved in the timber industry.
Mr Hichilema has denied ever inciting anyone to riot when he appeared Hot Fm breakfast show where presenter Hope Chishala asked him to provides proof that ZAFFICO had been sold.
Chishala wanted to know why Hichilema said ZAFFICO had been sold to Chinese nationals when he featured on a Sun Fm radio show and if the opposition leader had incited the riot that rocked Kitwe earlier in the week.
But Hichilema kept insisting that he did not incite anybody to riot as PF officials were claiming.
“I did not incite anybody to riot, let’s state that very clear. My position is that I incited nobody to riot. What is true is that citizens are aware of what is going on in the country. They are aware of the ZNBC situation,” Hichilema told Hot FM.
Mr Hichilema is reportedly to have later called News Diggers saying he knew the strategy that the PF government was using against him, and that he did not want to fall in their trap by answering questions from a sponsored journalist.
“I am way ahead of them. I know exactly what they are doing. I did not fail to answer the question around the sale of ZAFFICO. You I can tell you because you are truly an independent media. I know that they are using the listing of ZAFFICO on the stock exchange in order to facilitate the systematic take over by the Chinese. If you ask them today, which Zambians are going to buy the shares of ZAFFICO once it’s listed? People don’t have food to eat, they have no money to buy shares in ZAFFICO, so it’s them and their Chinese friends who will buy the shares and eventually remove it from the stock exchange, is that not a sale?” asked Hichilema.
The Zambian government has officially announced that they will sale ZAFFICO by floating its shares on the Lusaka Stock Exchange.
"I know that they are using the listing of ZAFFICO on the stock exchange in order to facilitate the systematic take over by the Chinese. If you ask them today, which Zambians are going to buy the shares of ZAFFICO once it's listed?"
"…I know that they are using the listing of ZAFFICO on the stock exchange in order to facilitate the systematic take over by the Chinese. If you ask them today, which Zambians are going to buy the shares of ZAFFICO once it's listed? People don't have food to eat, they have no money to buy shares in ZAFFICO, so it's them and their Chinese friends who will buy the shares and eventually remove it from the stock exchange, is that not a sale?"
When you promise your child fish and your give a snake or you promise him bread then you give him a stone ,what do you expect,are you not inciting him to run riot in your home. These guys were promised that workers compensation fund will partner with zaffico,suddenly they are talking about list zaffico on LUSE.
1. Make sure the Police have credible evidence of HH inciting people. If not, HH should be compansated.
2. Stop calling opposition political party leaders President. They are not, and President is not their title.
During the launch of the pole treatment plant February this year , kopala people were promised that workers compensation board will partner with zaffico,suddenly without explanation they are told it will be list on the Lusaka stock exchange, its such inconsistency that has caused this anxiety on the copper belt.
Leadership is about maturity, accommodating, long suffering and selflessness. Many times praised in your death. That is what we are lacking as a country. the man at home affairs is too confrontational and very unzambian. A citizen of this country can not engage in such hate speeches even if it means political benefit to their side. There is need for president Lungu to reshuffle Mr kampyongo as there has been so many isolated deaths under his tenure as never heard of before. if not careful, this country will be left in darkness. i wonder where the elders of this country are? The man needs strong prayers so everyone promoting hatred. Do you want to fight the southern chiefs again? we need someone mature in that ministry to handle a competitive political environment. Arrest threats are not…
Just goggle: commissioning of the pole treatment plant on the copperbelt. Then you will know were all this kopala anxiety is coming from, you don’t promise your child a piece of bread and give him a stone, expect worst tantrums from him.
