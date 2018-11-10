Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Susan Sikaneta says Zambia has pledged to develop the necessary legislative and policy frameworks to establish and strengthen a culture of democracy and peace on the African continent.

Ms. Sikaneta disclosed that through the ratification of the African Charter on Governance, election and Human Rights (ACDEG), the Zambian government and its people will achieve this task.

Ms. Sikaneta was speaking when a consortium of civil society organizations under the auspices of Action Aid International paid a courtesy call on her in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

The Zambian Envoy expressed optimism that the charter would help resolve some of the governance issues that where a source of conflict on the continent.

Ms. Sikaneta said the charter sets out international standards of good governance and democracy in such areas as rule of law, free and fair elections, and condemning unconstitutional changes of government.

Zambia is one of the thirty (30) out of the fifty five (55) countries that has ratified the ACDEG with a pledge to establish public institutions, which promote democracy and constitutional order.

The ACDEG is the main normative instrument to set standards for better governance in Africa and It was adopted on the 30th of January 2007 but was enforced in February 2017.

And the Zambian Envoy says Africa could only achieve its desired developments through its laid sworn flagship programmes under Agenda 2063 by adhering to good governance and democracy.

‘’ Zambia has a strong voice at the African Union on matters of peace and security, and this is well documented. Our President led the process in 2916 of advising on the drafting of the AU Master roadmap of silencing the Guns in Africa by 2020,’’ she said.

The Ambassador further said most African countries are emulating Zambia’s record of peace and unity under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

In August 2018, Zambia led the discussion on strengthening the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance as a way of doing away with governance deficit and guaranteeing development on the continent.

On Illicit financial flows in Africa, Ms. Sikaneta said it was unfortunate that over 80 million dollars was siphoned out of Africa every year through illicit financial flows.

She said it was unfortunate that it has taken the African Union too long to start the process of recovering the funds that are being kept in banks outside the continent.

Action Aid Zambia Governance Programme Manager, Musonda Kabinga commended government for enacting the International ratifications act whose purpose was to adhere to various treaties and protocols that Zambia is signatory.

He said the move by government to enact such a law showed commitment to implementing treaties that have been signed by government.

Mr. Kabinga however expressed concern that some of the treaties ratified by government took too long to be domesticated thereby disadvantaging the citizenry and has for this reason urged government to ensure that there was speedy domestication and implementation of treaties that are signed on behalf of the citizens.

Action Aid International, Africa Advocacy Advisor Buba Khan on the other hand underscored the commitment of the African leaders to uphold democracy, respect for human and people’s rights and the rule of law on the continent.

He however said it was unfortunate that despite the adoption, critical issues such as delay in signing ratification, domestication and implantation of the charter remained a big challenge.

The Delegation comprised members from Ghana, Tanzania, sierra Leon, Kenya, Rwanda and Mozambique who all commended Zambia for its stance of promoting peace and development on the continent.

They said although no country has absolute peace, Zambia had shown consistency upholding peace and reconciliation, not only in Zambia but the entire continent.

This is contained in media statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday, by First Secretary-Press & Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.