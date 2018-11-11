A 39 year old woman of Shamasemi village of Chayabutu Chiefdom of Itezhi tezhi District in Central Province has been fined K 5 000 in default of nine months imprisonment for being in possession of 36 bundles of assorted game meat ( locally known as dingi) .

This is in a matter were Ompie Shimbando was facing one count of unlawful possession of government trophy contrary to section 97 of the Zambia Wildlife act number 14 of 2015 of the laws of Zambia.

Facts of the matter are that on the 7th November 2018 Ompie Shambondo was allegedly found with 36 bundles of assorted game meat in a Namwala , aboard a Lusaka bound khondwani travel and tours bus.

When officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife intercepted the bus at a road block at Naminwe Bridges along Namwala Choma road, Shambondo was found in possession of 36 bundles of assorted game meat illegally.

When the matter came up for plea Shambondo pleaded guilty when he appeared before Namwala ,Magistrate Selia Kanunka .

Magistrate Kanunka then fined Shimbando with K5000 in default with nine months simple imprisonment .