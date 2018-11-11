A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has been in the country to assess Zambia’s economic situation has concluded its mission. The team was in the country to exchange information on economic data that will facilitate the development of a macroeconomic framework for use during the Article 4 Consultations, in the first quarter of 2019.
The framework will also provide a basis for determination of any policy adjustments required going forward. Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe has disclosed this in a statement to ZNBC news in Lusaka.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe said during their visit, the team engaged the ministry of finance, the Bank of Zambia, Zambia’s Cooperating Partners, and Non-State Actors. She has described the meetings with the IMF team as cordial and grounded in mutual respect.
The team comprised David Robinson – IMF Deputy Director for the African Region, Dan Ghura – IMF Mission Chief for Zambia, and other staff specialized in various sectors such as the fiscal and macroeconomic framework, monetary and financial affairs, external debt, and real sector matters.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe said Government looks forward to the coming of the IMF staff team for Article 4 Consultations in the first quarter of 2019. The IMF team which finished its mission on Friday has returned to Washington, DC, United States of America.
Why do these guys even bother things get worse with every visit!!
Its like a fresh fish out of water rotting!!
Only an evil & greedy organization can add more debt on top of the already heavily indebted Zambian population.
– All money collected from TV licenses is going to China to pay DeadNBC loans
– All the money from drivers licences, vehicle musonko & speed fines is going to Lebanon & Austria to pay off Ratsa loans
– All money meant for drugs in hospitals is going to pay off debt
– All toll gate money is going to pay off Chinese loans for roads
PF00Lish govt is the worst thing that has ever happened to Zambia. Worse than even British colonialists.
maloza – When you even look at the money borrowed for those 60% shares you even wonder why we are poor as ZNBC could have done that itself I mean bring on an electronics partner to supply decoders…Lazy Lungu is spending more on a few aircraft than those 60% shares handed to the Chinks.
Does the IMF assess the US which owes China in trillion plus dollars? Just asking ’cause have never heard of such an exercise since its creation.
This is shows how simplistic you view issues with your comparisons ..I mean US is not a consumer like you they export and import as well …you have no understanding of such issues sit down.
How can you compare a country that is funding your sanitation project to a tune of half a billion and supplements Egypt and Israels’ budgets to a tune of $6 billion …US has military contracts with Arabs worth trillions of dollars and you are here barking nonsense.
Where do you think IMF get its money from…Does US go to IMF to beg for money? Next you will say IMF is jealous of China