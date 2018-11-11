A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has been in the country to assess Zambia’s economic situation has concluded its mission. The team was in the country to exchange information on economic data that will facilitate the development of a macroeconomic framework for use during the Article 4 Consultations, in the first quarter of 2019.

The framework will also provide a basis for determination of any policy adjustments required going forward. Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe has disclosed this in a statement to ZNBC news in Lusaka.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe said during their visit, the team engaged the ministry of finance, the Bank of Zambia, Zambia’s Cooperating Partners, and Non-State Actors. She has described the meetings with the IMF team as cordial and grounded in mutual respect.

The team comprised David Robinson – IMF Deputy Director for the African Region, Dan Ghura – IMF Mission Chief for Zambia, and other staff specialized in various sectors such as the fiscal and macroeconomic framework, monetary and financial affairs, external debt, and real sector matters.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe said Government looks forward to the coming of the IMF staff team for Article 4 Consultations in the first quarter of 2019. The IMF team which finished its mission on Friday has returned to Washington, DC, United States of America.