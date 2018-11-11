President Edgar Lungu has dropped Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Percy Chato.

Mr. Chato has been replaced by his Deputy Commissioner General in Charge of Administration Chisela Chileshe.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has confirmed the development to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mr. Chanda said that Dr Chileshe will be sworn in next week.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has sent a message of condolences to the Family of late Chieftainess Choongo of the Tonga people in Monze, Southern Province.

President Lungu has since asked Cabinet Office to render any assistance to the bereaved family.

In his message of condolences to the royal family, President Lungu said the death of the traditional leader is a loss not just to the people of Southern province but the entire country.

Chieftainess Choongo died on Friday, in Kitwe where she had gone for treatment.